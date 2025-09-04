Sunil Grover's wardrobe malfunction was edited out of The Great Indian Kapil Show but he's shared it online now. Watch

Trust Sunil Grover to make the bloopers funnier than his actual comedy act. The comedian has shared a hilarious reel showcasing how he suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The part was edited out of the actual episode that was streamed on Netflix. Sunil Grover makes everyone cackle with his hilarious antics on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The show's team shared it on Instagram as a collaboration post with Sunil. They wrote, "When you’re performing live… anything can happen 🤭 Blooper alert, but the laughs never stop!”

The clip that was edited out

The clip showed Sunil on stage with host Kapil Sharma and guests Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Manjot Singh. Cast member Navjot Singh Sidhu also took his usual seat with the audience.

Sunil played an uppity SOBO girl and entered a makeshift shower on the set and changed into a green towel. He danced with Manjot and while making him twirl, he towel comes undone, revealing his bare chest and black cycling shorts.

Manjot quickly put his face in between his hands, feeling embarrassed at what just happened. Janhvi and Sidharth looked shocked while Kapil and Navjot cackled at Sunil's antics. The comedian put the towel over his head and quickly ran behind stage.

Reactions from fans

Comments online show how fans were tickled by the blooper. “Sunil grover deserves his own show! He is brilliant. Netflix create a show where he bring all these characters together,” read a comment. “Great acting .....every act perfect sunil bhai😂,” commented another.

Someone doubted if the towel falling was really organic. “I'm damn sure, it was scripted....but Sunil bhai , don't do this again plzzzzz," read a comment. “Sunil brother you are a great actor but sorry I am not liking this role at all. Please don't repeat it in any episode. Along with diamond king you are the king of our hearts. Big thanks to Kapil Sharma & team for making us laugh & happy,” read another comment.

The Great Indian Kapil Show airs weekly on Netflix.