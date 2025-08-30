Tamannaah Bhatia on how Vinita Jain helped her prepare for role as startup founder, why women are always underestimated

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is donning the garb of a startup founder, albeit only on screen. In the upcoming Prime Video series, Do You Wanna Partner, she plays a woman who starts a beer startup after being fired from her job. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday, the actor spoke about her preparation for the role and more. Tamannaah Bhatia at the trailer launch of Do You Wanna Partner in Mumbai, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

On preparation for Do You Wanna Partner

In response to a question from HT about her preparation for the role of an entrepreneur, Tamannaah said, "We also wanted people to come on a genuine journey of how a startup is built. A lot of people helped me figure out what I am going to do for this character, Shikha. Somebody who really helped me was Vinita Jain. She is somebody I have worked with in the past. She was kind enough to actually take us through the processes and the hardships one has to go through, while you are building a business. It's the journey that has so many ups and downs, which I think you all will love."

Vinita Jain is the founder and owner of Biotique, a startup that produces skincare and hair products. She is considered one of the most influential and successful entrepreneurs in the field.

On women being underestimated

The show's trailer shows Tamannaah's character partnering with her best friend (played by Diana Penty) to embark on this adventure. When HT pointed out that despite entering a male-dominated world of breweries and alcohol, the women were not robbed of their femininity, Tamannaah agreed, crediting the show's directors - Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar. She said, "Archit and Colin were very specific about one thing. They said, 'Aap log ladkiyan hoti ho. Aapko koi zaroorat hi nahi hai isko manly banane ki (You are women. There is no need for you to be manly)'. The power that women have is different. Your vulnerability is your biggest strength. In fact, the true superpower of a woman is that she is always underestimated. I am sure all women in this entire room have, at some point in time, felt underestimated."

About Do You Wanna Partner

The star cast of Do You Wanna Partner also includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta backing the project, the show is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay. It will premiere on Prime Video on September 12.