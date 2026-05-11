The Punisher: One Last Kill: Release date, streaming time, where to watch, and more

The Punisher: One Last Kill, a one-hour Marvel Television Special Presentation, serves as Frank Castle’s final chapter on Disney+ before he appears in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie. The Punisher: One Last Kill will be released as one time special on May 12, 2026. (X/ The Punisher)

Marvel’s iconic anti-hero, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), returns in The Punisher: One Last Kill. The special now lives in a dedicated “hub” on Disney+ that brings together all Punisher and Daredevil content for fans

What is included in the hub The Disney+ hub for The Punisher: One Last Kill includes trailers, summary information and a watch-list of related episodes and specials. Marvel has designed the hub to serve as a continuous arc for Frank Castle’s story, tying it to his Netflix seasons, Daredevil: Born Again, and the new special.

“It’s smart to have everything in one place so you can see the whole Punisher journey chronologically,” one fan wrote. "It’s like the hub is saying, ‘If you like this, watch this next,’ and it’s a good way to get caught up before the big Spider-Man crossover," another said.

The special is set after the events of Daredevil: Born Again, with Frank Castle looking for a purpose beyond revenge until a “unforeseen force” lures him back into war. “Frank Castle is looking for a reason to be more than just revenge, but an unforeseen force draws him back into the fight,” a Marvel synopsis reads. Fans have termed it a “brutal reckoning,” with one noting, “This is the Punisher at his most brutal and emotional, it feels like a real send‑off.”

When and where to watch The Punisher: One Last Kill is being released will be released as one time special on May 12, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), and will be available to view exclusively on Disney+.

"The Punisher: One Last Kill streams exclusively on Disney+ May 12,” the official release notes, meaning it will not be available on Netflix or other platforms at launch.

One viewer commented: “If you want to see Frank’s final mission, you’re going to need Disney+, no way around it."

The hub has noted the program is a “Marvel Television Special Presentation,” serving as a bridge to forthcoming MCU films, like Spider‑Man: Brand New Day. As a long-time Marvel fan said, “They’re finally bringing these street level characters right into the Spider-Man story, and this is the first big step."

Now, Punisher fans have the Disney+ site as the best spot to track his evolution from savage vigilante to an essential part of the larger Marvel universe.