The Royals actor Lisa Mishra defends show amid polarising reactions: 'I'm just glad people tuned in' | Interview

Netflix's The Royals is the most talked-about Indian show currently. Ever since it dropped on the streaming platform a couple of weeks ago, the show has dominated trends worldwide. However, it has also elicited a lot of polarising reactions from critics and viewers alike. Many have criticised the show's depiction of royal families, as well as the writing and performance. But Lisa Mishra, who plays Nikki on the show, takes it all with a pinch of salt. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the musician-turned-actor talks about the show's reception and more. (Also read: The Royals director responds to criticism of show, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar's ‘absent’ chemistry: I'll try better) Lisa Mishra with Bhumi Pednekar on The Royals.(Netflix)

Lisa Mishra on The Royals

Ask her about the contrasting responses The Royals has received and Lisa says, “Yes, there were a lot of people who liked the show and us, and some who did not like it as much, which is natural. But I am just glad people tuned in. Whether you liked it or didn't, you watched and you talked about it. I guess that is what made it trend in 43 countries. In the end, art is like that. Not everyone will like everything you make.”

The Royals stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles, and the show features a few steamy scenes between the two. Naturally, there was an intimacy coordinator on set. Even Lisa made use of the intimacy coordinator for a kiss scene she had with Kavya Trehan in the show. Talking about the experience, she says, "I had always assumed an intimacy coordinator would be telling you where to place your hand and such technical stuff. But it's not about that at all. It is more about feeling safe and comfortable. In our case, Kavya and I had our scenes and our intimacy coordinator - Aastha - spoke to us and got us talking about our comfort levels and boundaries. That was our prep, and we talked so much that by the time, we went to shoot, we were there mentally."

On balancing music and acting

Before taking the acting plunge, Lisa was a singer-songwriter. She still performs and has just recently released a new single. Yet, she is certain about one thing - she doesn't want to play a musician on screen, at least not yet. "I consciously decided to take up roles that don't require me to be a singer or musician," she says, adding, "I have sung for shows I am part of, but that is me contributing to the soundtrack as a musician. I don't want my acting career to be an extension of that. So, whether it is Call Me Bae or The Royals, the effort is to do something different. And I will keep trying to do that."