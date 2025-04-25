The White Lotus star Sam Nivola's mom, actor Emily Mortimer reacts to his ‘bizarre’ incest scene

Emily on Sam Nivola’s intimate scene

Emily discussed her son Sam’s intimate scene in White Lotus Season 3 and said, “It’s so crazy, all of it. It wasn’t particularly crazier than having my boy go off to Thailand for so long. Of course it was a bit bizarre, but being married to an actor, we’ve all had to watch each other do strange things. And I had been warned — although Sam said that the worst bit was the first ten minutes, but they kept flashing back. So I’d relaxed and then it wasn’t true at all.”

For the uninitiated, Sam played the role of Lochlan Ratliff, the youngest member of a wealthy yet troubled family. The scene in question featured Sam’s character in a drug-fuelled intimate encounter with the girlfriend of a criminal kingpin and his character’s own brother (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick). The scene became one of the season’s most talked-about moments.

She also commented on her son’s newfound fame, saying, “He just sort of owns it, which isn’t thanks to either of us. I’m biased because I’m his mum, but he doesn’t need any guidance.”

About White Lotus Season 3

The HBO series featured an ensemble cast including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Rockwell, Scott Glenn, and Natasha Rothwell, among others. The story follows the lives of the staff and wealthy guests at a wellness resort in Thailand. The season received mostly positive reviews from critics, although many criticised the slow pacing and found the final episode disappointing. The show is available to watch for Indian viewers on JioHotsar.

About Emily Mortimer

Emily Mortimer began her acting career in stage productions and later transitioned to film and television. She gained critical acclaim for her role in the movie Lovely & Amazing, earning the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female. Some of her critically acclaimed work includes films such as Match Point, Lars and the Real Girl, Shutter Island, Mary Poppins Returns, and more.

She has also appeared in several television shows and is popularly known for her role as MacKenzie McHale in HBO's The Newsroom. In 2021, she wrote and directed the miniseries The Pursuit of Love, which earned her a BAFTA nomination. Recently, Emily replaced Sally Hawkins,who had played Mrs Brown in the previous Paddington films, in the live-action animated adventure comedy Paddington in Peru.