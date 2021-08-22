Ursula aka Tokyo from Money Heist: I’ll be more than glad to play a Hindi speaking part in Bollywood

She’s feisty, fiery and an absolute madcap, at least from what we have seen of her onscreen in popular crime drama series, Money Heist (La Casa De Papel in Spanish). Tokyo as we know her on the show, Ursula Corbero doesn’t believe in limiting herself and likes to take challenges head on. Ahead of the release of fifth and final season of the series on Netflix, we spoke to Ursula from Spain, and here’s what she has to say about the show’s popularity, being a fashion icon and a social media sensation, and of course, her love for India. Read on:

Tokyo is one of the most popular character, and she has so many shades to her. Her romantic streak with Rio, friendship with Nairobi, bittersweet camaraderie with Professor... that character is a whole Universe in itself. How was it for you to portray this part from start to end? Are you this crazy in real life, too?

In the beginning, it was a character I wasn’t used to play because I’ve never done something like this before. So, it was actually challenging for me, the way she was created. From the physical point, I just wanted to do something different, so it helped me feel powerful, dangerous, stronger and braver, with the looks Tokyo has. It actually worked, I felt that way. Also in the script, there was something very well-defined from the beginning for the way how powerful she is, and the way they let her to mess up to be wrong. I connected with Tokyo in a very powerful way. One thing I really liked about my character is the way she finds her strength from within, from her guts, and not from her physicality or her muscle.

Not just that, you’re also the narrator of the show and your voice-over introduces other characters and circumstances that we see unfold on screen. Did that let you become internally more attached and involved in the show?

It’s something very amazing what happened with this voice-over you’re mentioning of. Many people compare it to ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos on YouTube, that has whispering sounds to make them sleep. So, many people will tell me, ‘OMG, every time I listen to Tokyo’s voice, l feel sleepy or it gives me so much pleasure’ (laughs). One day, I talked to one of the main directors about this voice-over that should we have this very dynamic voice with a hectic pace and rock and roll show. And we thought it would it be interesting to have it in contrast with this soothing and calm voice, so that people don’t know where this narrative is coming from and when it’s being told. Initially, it was very challenging because we were testing different tones to see what was working and what wasn’t and in the end, we wanted this contrast.

Despite being a Spanish show (dubbed in English and Hindi), it became immensely popular in India. How does it feel when you get to connect with people outside of your geographical boundaries and impress them with your work? Have you ever been to India?

I’ve never been to India but I just can’t wait to get there and see everything. I can’t think of any name right now, but it happens with everything in my life; I don’t have a very good memory. I can’t remember the faces and names. I can watch a very good film on the internet, but the next day I won’t remember the title, so you can imagine how my mind goes. But yeah, it fills me with joy to think that with Money Heist — thanks to its international impact — I have the opportunity to open new doors in new countries and cultures. And to be able to travel, for me, to get to know different places and perform new characters, is something I love. The best part of my profession is that it’s a constant learning process. You never stop learning.

Many in India also keep comparing which Bollywood actor can play different Money Heist characters if it’s ever remade in Hindi. Anything about Bollywood that you connect with?

I have seen many, many different Bollywood films, and I know it is a very big and popular industry. But, somehow when people ask me for a name, my mind goes numb and blank. One name I can remember is Slumdog Millionaire, that’s the film I love and adore.

So, what if you get to play a part in a Bollywood movie, say a Spanish character, where you don’t have to speak Hindi as such. Would you take that plunge?

Well, it’s funny what I am going to tell you... If I have the time, I would even play a character in Hindi. I’ll be more than glad if I have a professional person (to teach me), and I have the time to prepare and really learn how I have say things. I don’t want to limit myself. I love challenges. As I told you before, when I did my first film in the US, in the beginning, my English wasn’t good, but I like challenges and I would like to take them head on.

Besides being an actor, you’ve also projected yourself as a fashion icon. Whether it’s onscreen, red carpets, or on your social media, many admire the way you carry yourself. Does come naturally to you?

I think fashion is very much connected to what I do to my profession. I love experiencing new characters in my profession, but I also feel that fashion gives you the same opportunities because depending on what you wear, you feel differently, and you can wear different things. Especially when I have these photoshoots, I like very much to try on things that I don’t usually wear because I like to see myself differently.

In 2018, after Money Heist gained popularity, you went on to become the most followed Spanish celebrity on Instagram. Does such milestones give you a high? Also, how much does this social media validation matter to you as an artiste?

Social media is something I like very much and I enjoy. It brings me closer to the artistic side I have. I follow art and decoration accounts and many painters. It let’s me connect with something I like very much, which is art. Of course, it has its pros and cons. You have to be very perfect with social media, it can be a pretty thing. And with Money Heist, you can imagine how crazy it was. Before the show became international, I had one million followers, and in one day, it was twice as much, and then it kept on rolling and I was like, ‘What is happening’. It felt good and all of that and everything is somehow measured by the number of followers you have. But, we have to bear in mind that it does not measure the talent you have. And it’s important to remember that. One thing is the exposure you may have on a national and international level, and the followers you have, but I know people who don’t have many followers, and they are incredibly talented. So, it’s something you must not get influenced by because it can be dangerous. And also I try to bear in mind that’s not my job. My job is to perform.

