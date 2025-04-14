Who is Eugene in 'The Last of Us' Season 2? Why is he important?

The Last of Us Season 2 wasted no time shaking things up, introducing a wave of new faces — and new tensions — in its April 13 premiere. Among the most talked-about additions is Joel’s unexpected therapist, Gail, played by comedy icon Catherine O’Hara. But this isn’t just another routine therapy subplot. In its Season 2 premiere, The Last of Us introduces Joel's therapist Gail, who confronts him about killing Eugene.(@TheLastofUsHBO/X)

In a chilling twist during their first session, Gail confronts Joel with a haunting accusation: “You killed Eugene … I hate you for it.” Suddenly, a mysterious new figure named Eugene takes centre stage — but who is he, and why does he matter so much?

Who is Eugene in The Last of Us Part II video game?

The Last of Us is based on the video game of the same name which first appeared in 2013. According to the game, Eugene’s role in the video game was not very important and he was not even on the screen until The Last of Us Part II. However, in Part II, he is depicted as a friend to Tommy who is Joel’s brother, a former Firefly-turned-patrolman who now lives in Jackson, Wyoming. He lives there alone as he is growing older after he left his wife Claire and daughter to be a part of a rebellion.

He becomes friends with Dina while living in Jackson and she reveals in teh video game that Eugene taught her all things electronics. The show’s storyline suggested that he died in 2038 because of a stroke at the age of 73, as reported by Today.com.

Why is Eugene an important character?

Season 2 expands Eugene’s role significantly, building out the character from a mere reference into a fully fleshed-out figure — much like the show did with Bill and Frank in the acclaimed “Long, Long Time” episode. The first mention of Eugene’s character is made when Joel attends Gail’s therapy session. As he proceeded to pay her for the session with need, she remarked that Eugene could grow it any time of the year. Gail then added, “It’s my first birthday without my husband in 41 years.”

Since season 2 is set up five years after the events of season 1, it indicates that Joel killed Eugene somewhere between the scenes which has not been witnessed by the viewers yet.

In the middle of the session, Gail told Joel, “You shot and killed my husband. You killed Eugene. And I resent you for it. No. Maybe a little more than that. I hate you for it. I hate you for it. And yes, I know you had no choice. I know that. I know I should forgive you. Well I’ve tried, and I can’t. Because of how you did it. And looking at your face, sitting in our home, makes me so f****** angry.”

Over the expanse of this new season, Eugene’s character seems central to the show as it is expected that his death expected will pose repercussions for Joel and Ellie’s relationship. The Last of Us co-creator, Neil Druckmann told Newsweek, “Someone like Eugene, we had a take on that character to say, ‘OK, well, how does that expand Joel and Ellie’s relationship? How does it expand the town of Jackson? How does that expand what the story’s about, which is this idea of love and the extremes that love can take you to?’”