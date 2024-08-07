Kit Harington aka Jon Snow reveals why he can't watch House of the Dragon

Kit Harington, who famously played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, admits he can't get himself to watch its spin-off series House of the Dragon. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kit confessed he's “just spent too long” at Westeros to be able to watch more of it as of now. (Also Read – Kit Harington confirms Jon Snow prequel is off the table: ‘Nothing really stuck’) Kit Harington can't get himself to watch House of the Dragon

What Kit said

“I just can't watch it. I think for me it's just I've spent too long there. And I wish them all the best, and I hope, I hear it's wonderful and going really well. But I don't think I'll ever watch that show, and I don't think I'll watch Game of Thrones again for a few years,” said Kit.

Kit isn't the only Game of Thrones actor who faces this issue. Emilia Clarke, who essayed Daenerys Targaryen on the show, told Variety last year, "I just can't do it. It's so weird, it's so weird, it's so strange. It's kind of like someone saying, 'Do you want to go to this school reunion that's not your year? You want to go back to that school reunion?' That's kind of how it feels. I'm avoiding it."

Kit will be next seen in season 3 of Industry.

House of the Dragon to end with season 4

HBO announced that its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, will wrap up with its fourth season. Showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal revealed the news during a press conference discussing the Season 2 finale.

Condal shared that the third season of the show is currently being written and will start production in early 2025. When asked about the number of episodes for Season 3, Condal stated that discussions with HBO are ongoing, but he expects the show's pacing to remain consistent with the second season's eight episodes.

House of the Dragon is not the only Game of Thrones prequel in the works. HBO is also producing A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg, set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones.