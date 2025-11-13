Will English Teacher return for Season 3 on FX? Here's what to know

English Teacher, a popular FX sitcom, will not have a third season as the channel has cancelled the show after two installments, Deadline reported. This comes over a month after the second season of English Teacher came out on FX. English Teacher Season 2 aired in September this year.(YouTube/FX Networks)

No Season 3 for English Teacher

Created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, the comedy series saw him play the role of Evan Marquez, who is a high school teacher in Austin, Texas. Marquez's life goes through multiple ups and downs as he navigates through multiple personal and political scandals at work.

Apart from Alvarez, the show also featured Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, Carmen Christopher, and Jordan Firstman, among others.

The show originally premiered in September last year. The makers followed it up with the second season, which was released in September this year.

During English Teacher Season 1, FX followed the week-to-week model for new episodes. But all 10 episodes in Season 2 were released at once in September.

The second season followed the journey of Evan Marquez as he continued to make his way through the American high school system. He was backed by his best friend, Gwen, played by Koenig. Patton appeared as gym teacher Markie, Christopher as Rick, a wild card guidance counselor, while Colantoni played principal Grant Moretti.

FX gave a nod to the second season of English Teacher nearly four months after the finale of the first season. English Teacher was praised by fans, receiving a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes for the first season and 100% for Season 2.

Season 1 of English Teacher was nominated across multiple categories at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, WGA Awards, and the Critics' Choice, among others.

Also read: The Housemaid trailer 2: All on Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s upcoming psychological thriller

Sexual assault allegations against Brian Jordan Alvarez

Ahead of the release of English Teacher Season 1, Alvarez faced a major setback when he was accused of sexual assault by Jon Ebeling. Alvarez and Ebeling worked together on the 2015 web series “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo,” according to Variety.

At first, Ebeling opened up on the matter in a post on Instagram and later went on to discuss it in detail in the December 2025 issue of New York Magazine.

Besides Alvarez, Ebeling also accused Koenig, who was his ex-girlfriend and Alvarez’s close friend.

FAQs

Will there be an English Teacher Season 3?

No, FX has canceled the show after two seasons.

Who all are part of the English Teacher?

It featured Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, Carmen Christopher, and Jordan Firstman, among others.

Where can I watch English Teacher?

Fans can watch both seasons of the show on FX.