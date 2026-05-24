The Season 1 finale of Nemesis ended without a clean resolution. Coltrane Wilder walked away free. Detective Isaiah Stiles lost his badge, his marriage and almost his son. Ever since the show premiered on May 14, 2026, fans all over 83 countries are looking up for the answers. Will there be Season 2 of Netflix's Nemesis? What Courtney A. Kemp said (Pexel)

Netflix has yet to renew or cancel Nemesis for season 2, so its fate is still up in the air. Netflix generally tracks the watchership and completion of a show over the first 28 days before they make a decision.

How is the show performing on Netflix? Nemesis was already the number two series on Netflix, behind the second season of Berlin as of its first days of release as well as in the Top 10 in 83 countries. Nemesis is 3rd on the TelevisionStats chart of the most discussed Netflix originals for the week with a 19.8 "buzz" rating, according to Primetimer.

Also Read: The Mandalorian and Grogu: This safe Star Wars adventure starring Pedro Pascal could benefit more from higher stakes

In a live Instagram stream, the co-creator, Courtney A. Kemp, said that there is already a blueprint for a Season 2. Kemp confirmed in a live broadcast on Instagram to a fan that a Season 2 blueprint was already in place.

She also told The Hollywood Reporter that she resisted putting Season 1 of the series "on a platter" for Netflix as they wanted to end it with a definitive conclusion, stating, “We knew that we did not want Coltrane to get caught.”

Kemp has made it clear that Nemesis will be a multi-season series and not a limited run, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Who could return for Season 2? If Netflix decides to pick up the show, many of the main cast members could return, with Enya (Matthew Law) as Isaiah Stiles, Y'lan Noel as Coltrane Wilder, Gabrielle Dennis as Candace Stiles, Cedric Joe as Noah Stiles, and Cleopatra Coleman as Ebony Wilder. All of these characters arrive at a pivotal moment at the end of Season 1, lending a second season a start point.

Also Read: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Ghost War: Will there be a sequel for John Krasinski movie? Ending Explained

The Hollywood Reporter reports that both Isaiah and Coltrane are on the verge of losing “nearly everything” by the time the finale credits roll. Fans will have to wait to find out whether the thriller will return for another installment until an official announcement is made.