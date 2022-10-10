World Mental health day! Social media influencers take the baton

A few years ago, certain rapid-fire questions were asked to celebrities about which other celebrity should go to a shrink, making it sound as if visiting one was anything to be laughed about. Years later, this, thankfully, has changed, courtesy of the stakeholders working on mental health issues. A few of these stakeholders are the social media creators who openly talk about the vile toxicity of social media, taking therapy - something which was never discussed in the open, and being vulnerable. On World Mental Health Day, we talk to these personalities and their story.

Ranveer Allahbadia, social media entrepreneur & motivational speaker

I have gone through some very rough mental health patches in college and fortunately, for me, everything has been relatively smooth other than a few ups and downs through my 20s. I ensure that I put it up on my social media to let audiences know that mental health battles happen in everyone’s life and normalize talking about it, especially the low phases of mental health. I have gone for therapy as well so I believe at this point I have a relatively good understanding of my mental health. Therapy did help me a lot but what helps me personally, even more, is my regular sleep, fitness, and meditation routines. I have noticed, for me that whenever these routines are in place, my mental health is also usually in place. I have gone for therapy, I definitely endorse it. I think therapy should be approached in a slightly educated manner but I endorse it, especially for our generation which has had such a strange upbringing because of the presence of early social media exposure. I would like to believe that content creators are gradually becoming more culturally relevant every single day. But the moment you become culturally relevant, it is your job to send the right messages out there and I feel that there is no other right message at this point than to speak about therapy and mental health in general.

Abhi & Niyu, Digital content creator

Our mental health story is similar to many others. It’s one where both of us face imposter syndrome, we deal with high stress and anxiety. We have body image issues because we are on camera all the time. Everyone has baggage they carry from their childhood. And this baggage felt too heavy to carry all the time. Imposter syndrome is a huge issue for people. So many people just feel they are not good enough. That’s when we decided to openly talk about it. To give space to conversations about mental health, especially our stressful, uncertain lives. Our approach to trolling has changed as we have spent more time in this field. Earlier, we used to engage with trolls. But reading all those messages, and emails wreaked havoc on our mental peace. It’s easier to ignore the haters. It’s very easy to say. Taking time off from social media helps a lot. Mindless scrolling can really make you feel restless. It’s easy to feel bummed out when you see other people doing better but when you stop comparing, it gives you space to perform on your own.

We both endorse doing one activity that you really enjoy doing outside of work, whether it is reading books, playing video games, or watching a funny movie. Anything that gives your brain a break. It all helps to stay sane.

Masoom Minawala, Fashion influencer

I started my professional journey over a decade ago, and through those years I’ve faced plenty of challenges, both personal and professional. While this journey has been an extremely rewarding one, it was also one with moments of vulnerability, weaknesses, failures, bad days and so much more.

So even though content creation is all about the highlights of life, for me, I felt it is extremely important to also spotlight the lesser-talked-about feelings, which are very natural in every individual’s life.

While I’ve never consulted with a therapist, I think it’s necessary for people who feel the need for it. Like any other ailment, mental health struggles are very real and it should be absolutely normal and de-stigmatised to consult a professional when you need help. I’m a big believer of practising gratitude, so meditation and journaling really help settle my mind and realign with my long-term goals and visions.

Ronit Ashra, GenZ content creator

At first, when I started creating videos, it was difficult for me since I had to wear a wig and endure mockery from the audience and trolls alike. At that time, it really pained me a lot, but I gradually came to terms with it as I witnessed the results of my effort and enthusiasm. My mantra to keep the sanity of my mind is to recall the good days and learn from the not-so-good ones. Just like when Shehnaaz Gill and Ananya Panday reposted my content on their Instagram stories, it seemed like a dream to me. Knowing that the people I adore and have been following for so long have died sends shivers up my spine. I believe, it is very essential for creators to talk about therapy and mental health issues. Through this medium, I want to strongly encourage everyone to come out and talk to their family and friends since they can support you through difficult times in life.