‘Zootopia 2’ Opens to More Than Half a Billion Dollars Globally

“Zootopia 2” roared to life at the box office, dominating Thanksgiving weekend domestically and showing the right Hollywood movie can still make big money in China.

Disney’s talking animals comedy opened to an estimated $556 million worldwide, putting it on track to ultimately gross more than $1 billion and become the most successful American movie released so far in 2025.

In the U.S. and Canada, the well-reviewed sequel to the 2016 hit grossed $156 million from its debut Tuesday night through Sunday. That is the second-biggest Thanksgiving gross ever for a movie, behind only Disney’s previous blockbuster animated sequel, 2024’s “Moana 2.”

Comparisons don’t account for inflation.

The PG-rated cartoon about police in a city full of animals sold an estimated $272 million worth of tickets in China, making it the second-biggest foreign movie to ever open there, behind only “Avengers: Endgame,” according to Disney.

China, which was a vital source of revenue for Hollywood studios in the 2010s, has become far less interested in American movies this decade due to the improving quality of local films and political tensions between the two nations.

“Zootopia 2” already has the highest total gross in China for a Hollywood film since “Endgame” in 2019, which made $632.1 million there.

The first “Zootopia” was also a hit in China, grossing $236.1 million. A “Zootopia”-themed land opened at Shanghai Disneyland in 2023, showing the franchise’s lasting appeal in the country and stoking interest for the sequel, which held its Chinese premiere at the theme park.

Until this weekend, the most successful Hollywood movie this year in China was “Jurassic World Rebirth,” which grossed a total of $79 million there.

The first “Zootopia” grossed just over $1 billion globally by the end of its run. The sequel is likely to surpass that figure, making it hugely profitable for Disney.

Animated sequels have become a critical business for Disney, which had hits last year in both “Moana 2” and “Inside Out 2.” It has had a tougher time recently with original animated movies, including June’s Pixar-produced bomb “Elio.”

The No. 2 movie at the box office this weekend was another sequel, “Wicked: For Good,” which grossed $93 million domestically Wednesday through Sunday. The concluding half of Universal’s adaptation of the Broadway musical had a weaker second weekend at the box office than its predecessor following a bigger debut, suggesting that interest was more front-loaded this time around.

“Wicked: For Good” grossed a total of $393.3 million globally through Sunday.

