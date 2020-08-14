e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Environment / ‘Secret’ life of sharks: Reef sharks show surprising social networking skills

‘Secret’ life of sharks: Reef sharks show surprising social networking skills

The reef shark social skills bears similarities to certain birds and mammals but differs in terms of behaviours including nesting, mating, making vocalisations or friendly interactions.

environment Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:20 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Hawaii
Gray reef sharks, the subject of a study on social behaviour among sharks, are seen in the Pacific Ocean around the Palmyra Atoll, about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) southwest of Hawaii in this undated photo released on August 12, 2020.
Gray reef sharks, the subject of a study on social behaviour among sharks, are seen in the Pacific Ocean around the Palmyra Atoll, about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) southwest of Hawaii in this undated photo released on August 12, 2020. (Yannis Papastamatiou/Handout via REUTERS)
         

Sharks have more complex social lives than previously known, as shown by a study finding that gray reef sharks in the Pacific Ocean cultivate surprising social networks with one another and develop bonds that can endure for years.

The research focused on the social behaviour of 41 reef sharks around the Palmyra Atoll, about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) southwest of Hawaii, using acoustic transmitters to track them and camera tags to gain greater clarity into their interactions.

Far from being solitary creatures, the sharks formed social communities that remained rather stable over time, with some of the same individuals remaining together during the four years of the study.

The researchers documented a daily pattern, with sharks spending mornings together in groups of sometimes close to 20 individuals in the same part of the reef, dispersing throughout the day and into the night, and reconvening the next morning.

Gray reef sharks, the subject of a study on social behavior among sharks, are seen in the Pacific Ocean around the Palmyra Atoll, about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) southwest of Hawaii in this undated photo released on August 12, 2020.
Gray reef sharks, the subject of a study on social behavior among sharks, are seen in the Pacific Ocean around the Palmyra Atoll, about 1,000 miles (1,600 km) southwest of Hawaii in this undated photo released on August 12, 2020. ( Yannis Papastamatiou/Handout via REUTERS )

“Sharks are incredible animals and still quite misunderstood,” said Florida International University marine biologist Yannis Papastamatiou, lead author of the research published this week in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society.

“I like to talk about their ‘secret social lives’ not because they want it to be a secret, but because only recently have we developed the tools to start seeing and understanding their social lives,” Papastamatiou added. “Not all sharks are social and some are likely solitary.”

The reef shark is medium-sized, reaching about 6 feet (2 meters) long. Its sociality bore similarities in terms of stability over time to certain birds and mammals but differed in that it did not involve nesting, mating, making vocalizations or friendly interactions.

The researchers suspect the sharks hang out together because it may help ensure that the various individuals find prey.

“For some time we have known that sharks are capable of recognizing particular group mates and having social preferences,” said marine biologist and study co-author David Jacoby of the Institute of Zoology in London.

“Our study reveals for the first time that they are actually capable of maintaining social partners for multiple years. Further we offer a possible mechanism for such long-term social structure - namely that social groups likely operate as information centers from which individuals can follow one another to offshore feeding areas.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
Rajasthan Assembly session adjourned, Gehlot tables confidence motion
Rajasthan Assembly session adjourned, Gehlot tables confidence motion
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
‘There’s little improvement’: Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on ex-prez’s health
‘There’s little improvement’: Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on ex-prez’s health
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In