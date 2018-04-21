4 ways to jazz up basic kurtas and turn them into perfect summer fashion

A cotton kurta is the easiest summer wear, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring. You can take the most basic kurtas and make it look super trendy. Don’t believe us? Let fashion experts show you how you can jazz up your ethnic wear this summer.

- Wear it like a jacket

Summers are all about experimenting. Sporting a transparent kurti like a jacket over your T-shirts or bralets will look amazingly chic. Try layering your old kurta as a jacket with a shift dress or a knee length dress and add the summer glow to your outfits, suggests Avneet Chadha, a style expert.

- Mix and match

Wondering what different you can wear for your next function? Grab your bright coloured kurta and pair it with a jazzy palazzo of different shade. Spend some money on your pretty dupatta and save a lot by mixing it all together. You’re guaranteed to make heads turn.

- Say yes to Nehru jackets

While not new, the trend of complimenting your kurta with Nehru jacket adds to the style factor. It makes the outfit look more appealing and summer cool, without a duppatta. Wear your man’s Nehru jacket over a plain white kurta and carry it on your casual wear days, advises Sneha Mehta, Founder, Kukoonthelabel.

- Belt it up

Yes, summers are for flow-y clothes. But why not add a fashionable belt to your long cotton kurtis and make your summers feel cooler and more vibrant? Pairing loose kurtas with trendy belts will make your attire look classy. Morover, it will also accentuate your curves.

