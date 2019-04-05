Alia Bhatt’s stunning red suit is the perfect post wedding outfit. Here’s how you can get the look

Alia Bhatt has been having a quite a moment especially due to her upcoming movie Kalank. With its trailer launch, the movie is right now the talk of the town and so is Alia. The young actor will be playing the lead character, Roop in the movie around whom the plotline seems to revolve. However, what caught our eye are definitely Alia’s ethnic fashion choices. Not only are they in tune with her character, but her outfits are also reflective of her evolving fashion sense. Recently, she switched two outfits within a day and both her looks were flawless, to say the least.

For her most recent movie promotions, Alia chose a red kurta -palazzo set from Ekaya Banaras. The suit had gold detailing all over and a heavy brocade dupatta completed the outfit. The heavy-gold earrings went perfectly with the red outfit chosen by Alia. As for her make-up, she adorned a bronze look, full eyebrows and nude lips. She wore her hair in a low ponytail with a middle parting and completed her look with a small black bindi.

Alia’s look is perfect for both weddings and the newly-wed brides. We know how difficult it can be to style outfits just after your wedding. To help you navigate through it, here are a few suggestions for the perfect ‘new bride’ outfits similar to Alia’s as worn by your favourite Bollywood stars.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 10:30 IST