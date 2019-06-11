Bare midriff, the new fashion focus

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently hit all the right style notes with a structured pantsuit, which had side cutouts detailing that exposed her midriff. The look was sexy yet tasteful. It’s no longer about flashing the belly button, but the skin exposure is slightly higher at the high-waist line. A slight peekaboo of skin adds to an interesting sensual accent without being overtly risque.

The likes of Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor have been spotted in coordinated separates which expose the mid-section. The crop tops have been around for many seasons now and looks like the trend of bringing one’s attention to one’s enviable waistline isn’t fading out.

Designer Aniket Satam says, “Bare midriff is the most comfortable and widely acceptable skin show from centuries in India be it the sari or the chanya choli. Talking about the current trend, it’s all about shifting one’s erogenous zone to the waistline. This cut-out detail accentuates the feminine hour-glass figure and depending on its placement, can create the illusion of length.”

From time immemorial, we have a tradition of exposing the midriff which is seen when one wears a sari. Designer Shruti Sancheti says, “If you see the Indian body-type, they are always slimmer on the midriff. It’s sexy yet tasteful. The cutouts look classy.”

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 12:47 IST