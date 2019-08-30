Bollywood’s sari-torial stint: Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit give saree fashion inspiration. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:22 IST

The sari is and will always be one of the most elegant outfits. #SariTwitter recently spurred a social media movement and made people remember their relationship with the sari. This fabric has been explored by a number of designers from all across the country and each have come up with their own interpretation of this beautiful Indian attire. Our Bollywood divas, too, have often favoured the six-yard, and are lately experimenting with different ways to don the same. We take a look at some of their stylish outings in saris.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena aced the sari yet again. The actor was seen in a peach sari, paired with a metallic sleeveless blouse. Since the sari and blouse had sequins all over, she chose to keep the accessories minimum. An uncut diamond necklace, nude makeup and wavy hair, and there is nothing you won’t like about this look.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

No matter how great your sari is, if the blouse is not perfect, nothing works. This is exactly the rule Madhuri abided by when she sported a plain black sari, with a matching embellished blouse. She paired it with minimal jewellery. The blouse had an asymmetrical halter neckline and she gave it a vintage vibe with her side-swept Hollywood curls. Her red lips added some colour to the monotonous outfit.

Taapsee Pannu

When it comes to making Indo-Western trends look effortless, you can always trust Taapsee, who opted for a long blouse with a cutout and stiff collar. The blue and yellow colours made the look stand out. The actor paired it with an equally bright pair of floral earrings, while keeping an element of fun with a curly hair updo.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan can be easily called the queen of saris, and, this time, the actor shows us how to don the black sari in a different way. She opted for a short kurta for a blouse which had intricate gold designs. Flaunting her tightly tied hairdo and smoky eyes, the actor kept it simple with only a pair of stud earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was seen in this uniquely draped white dhoti sari with a sequinned border. Her blouse was free flowing, resembling the ancient Greek style, and added more texture to her outfit. With her hair tied in a sleek low ponytail and her stone necklaces, everything about the look was just perfect.

B07QJ54YNM, B07TKXMXRN

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:22 IST