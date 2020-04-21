Deepika Padukone loves the colour black. Throwback to her most stunning looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:30 IST

Deepika Padukone is one of the most significant style icons in Bollywood. Her evolving sartorial choices be it traditional wear or western patterns have made her one of the relevant trendsetters among millennials. We have seen the Chhapaak actor try on many iconic silhouettes ranging from street style to oversized structures, elegant gowns to fuss-free dresses, powerful pantsuits to revisiting classic patterns among others. While the actor has left us mesmerised with her choice of roles on the big screen, we equally love her for her evolution, fashion-wise.

If we go on a throwback mode, the Padmaavat actor’s style was more on the safer side with obvious picks but over a period of time, her casual looks caught the style radar’s attention. We love her in all the colours she has donned over a period of time, but it’s quite noticeable that the Chhapaak actor loves the colour black. Her recent looks at the awards, events, shows and even the airport looks are proof that DP has a personal favourite when it comes to colour.

They say that no other colour can convey as many contradictions as the colour black. Black has always remained one of the most favourite colours in fashion to experiment, evolve and carry styles forward as a strong message. The colour not only marries elegance and power in the best way possible, but it also allows one to create a personal signature.

Many also understand the colour to be a safe choice but putting a black look can be super tricky as well. While we have many iconic looks in black over the ages, a throwback to Deepika Padukone’s favourite picks in the colour and how to style it.

Take cue from Deepika Padukone on how to stand out in black and yet keep the mystery going.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter