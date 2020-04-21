e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Deepika Padukone loves the colour black. Throwback to her most stunning looks

Deepika Padukone loves the colour black. Throwback to her most stunning looks

From edgy gowns to elegant pantsuits, from chic dresses to street style, Deepika Padukone’s recent looks clearly reveal that she has big love for black. 5 best looks.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Deepika Padukone loves the colour black. Throwback to her most stunning looks
Deepika Padukone loves the colour black. Throwback to her most stunning looks(Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
         

Deepika Padukone is one of the most significant style icons in Bollywood. Her evolving sartorial choices be it traditional wear or western patterns have made her one of the relevant trendsetters among millennials. We have seen the Chhapaak actor try on many iconic silhouettes ranging from street style to oversized structures, elegant gowns to fuss-free dresses, powerful pantsuits to revisiting classic patterns among others. While the actor has left us mesmerised with her choice of roles on the big screen, we equally love her for her evolution, fashion-wise.

 

If we go on a throwback mode, the Padmaavat actor’s style was more on the safer side with obvious picks but over a period of time, her casual looks caught the style radar’s attention. We love her in all the colours she has donned over a period of time, but it’s quite noticeable that the Chhapaak actor loves the colour black. Her recent looks at the awards, events, shows and even the airport looks are proof that DP has a personal favourite when it comes to colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

They say that no other colour can convey as many contradictions as the colour black. Black has always remained one of the most favourite colours in fashion to experiment, evolve and carry styles forward as a strong message. The colour not only marries elegance and power in the best way possible, but it also allows one to create a personal signature.

 

Many also understand the colour to be a safe choice but putting a black look can be super tricky as well. While we have many iconic looks in black over the ages, a throwback to Deepika Padukone’s favourite picks in the colour and how to style it.

 

View this post on Instagram

much to celebrate...🖤

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Take cue from Deepika Padukone on how to stand out in black and yet keep the mystery going.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

fashion and trends