Designers stand by their artisans in the wake of Covid-19

Designers stand by their artisans in the wake of Covid-19

As Covid-19 hits the globe, many designers are safeguarding their artisans’ interests

Apr 03, 2020
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Medical needs and transferring money to artisans in clusters is what some designers are looking after.
         

They sit in nondescript, cramped rooms, and sometimes in derelict factories, weaving couture dreams with their magical fingers . For years, they have fought for their rights and often a section of design houses have given them their due credit. This time, as Covid-19 hits the globe, many designers are safeguarding their artisans’ interests.

Some designers have paid them in advance. “Our primary focus at this time is to ensure that our employees’ salaries and benefits reach them so they are able to sustain themselves at a difficult time,” says designer Rina Singh of Eka. Even Kolkata-based designer Adarsh Makharia of label Osaa is doing the same. “Our artisans are provided all basic amenities from food, shelter and all the required safety and precautionary measures since the onset of information,” he says.

Also, Mumbai-based designer Anita Dongre has created a fund for all people, who are affiliated with her design house - from small vendors, independent artisans and more, who are not directly employed by the company but indirectly are associated with her.

Medical needs and transferring money to artisans in clusters is what some designers are looking after. “As a brand we work with artisans full-time as well as on job work. We have given them their salaries not only for March, but till Mid - April. Since a lot of them work in clusters where work is stopped, we have made sure they have enough funds to take care of their family. We have kept some amount for medical contingencies for the entire team,” explains designer Gautam Gupta of label Asha Gautam.

