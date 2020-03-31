e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Fashion rises to the Covid-19 challenge

Fashion rises to the Covid-19 challenge

To combat the pandemic, the fashion industry has come up with an array of initiatives. Prada’s factory in Perugia, is making masks and they will start daily deliveries to Tuscan hospitals of 80,000 overalls and 110,000 masks by April 6.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:08 IST
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
LVMH has secured 40 million surgical face masks from a Chinese supplier for France (10 million a week).
LVMH has secured 40 million surgical face masks from a Chinese supplier for France (10 million a week).(Unsplash)
         

To combat the pandemic, the fashion industry has come up with an array of initiatives. Prada’s factory in Perugia, is making masks and they will start daily deliveries to Tuscan hospitals of 80,000 overalls and 110,000 masks by April 6.

Kering - a French multinational corporation and conglomerate headquartered in Paris specialising in luxury goods - is making Balenciaga’s and Yves Saint Laurent’s French workshops available to make masks for France. They are also shipping in three million masks from China. Designers Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are making face masks and gowns for medical workers battling against Covid-19.

Also, LVMH has secured 40 million surgical face masks from a Chinese supplier for France (10 million a week); they are financing week one of donation process and have also devoted the production facilities of its perfume and division to making large quantities of hand sanitisers to be delivered free in France.

Adding on, footwear brand, Fizzy Goblet also collaborated with HelpAge India to distribute health kits. “We created health kits which included essential items such as sanitiser, handwash, preventive masks, Vitamin-C and Paracetamol tablets for those who need it the most but don’t have access to it,” confesses Laksheeta Govil founder of the label.

Also, designer Neeta Lulla made and distributed masks in Mumbai. “We made 600 masks and distributed them to as many people in our embroidery units besides taxi drivers and watchmen due to the onset of the pandemic,” says Lulla. Delhi-based designer Pallavi Mohan is making masks too. “We are coming up with 25,000 masks carefully created in a safe and healthy environment with some of our team members. This is our small effort to utilise our skills and ability while following the national lockdown orders,” says Mohan.

prerna.gauba@htlive.com
tags
top news
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Covid-19 found in sputum, faeces of patients even after they test negative
Covid-19 found in sputum, faeces of patients even after they test negative
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

fashion and trends