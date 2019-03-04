Fashion week is back with a bang

It’s that time of the year when fashion week is all set to take over the capital with its 33rd edition. The fashion extravaganza that starts from March 13 to 18, Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week AW ’19 in association with Liva will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the fashionable week will see more than 100 designers participating with runway shows and stalls. The last two days are reserved for FDCI Designer Stockroom sale, a much-anticipated phenomenon where anyone could buy stuff for great prices and get great deals on designer stuff.

This season, the shows will commence with a showcase by four designers — Rina Dhaka, Sahil Kochhar, Samant Chauhan and Shalini James — that will highlight that fashion can be consumed consciously. Called the LivaEco Green Heart Show, it’ll promote eco-friendly fashion and will show people the way to move towards fashion choices that are not hazardous to the environment. “As the world is getting conscious about what we eat, wear and speak, this season we combine the elements integral to human existence to create a concept that supports conscious consumption. We will celebrate invisible voices and maestros by curating a blueprint for the future,” says president FDCI, Sunil Sethi.

On this, designer Samant Chauhan who has been working on eco-friendly fashion for the last ten years, says it’s a great way to bring forward new crafts and employment. “We do handmade ensembles and that has been our signature style since more than ten years now. The fabrics which we are using are all handwoven and we have focused on maximising textures. The fabric is a blend of silk, cotton and viscos that has been procured by Live,” he adds. ”There are millions of crafts in India and this is the best way to keep the craft alive and provide employment. It helps in continuous engagement of craftsmen which is the underlining principle of sustainability,” says designer Shalini James. Designer Sahil Kochhar has been thinking of moving towards eco-friendly fashion and this was the best platform for him. “80% of what we use is eco-friendly, natural and organic. This time we have used leftover fabrics for appliques and patches. Considering what’s happening to the environment today, it is very important to spread awareness and ourselves step towards conscious fashion,” says Kochhar. Similarly designer Rina Dhaka says that this is something we can’t ignore. “We can’t ignore the destruction caused by man on the environment and eco-friendly fashion will be the driving change for the coming years while fashion weeks will be carriers of the waves so that it reaches the masses and common man,” adds Dhaka.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 16:40 IST