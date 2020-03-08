Follow these tips to deal with hair loss.

fashion-and-trends

Mar 08, 2020

Unlike two decades ago, when men constituted 90 percent of patients who sought treatment for balding, now its 60 percent females who come to dermatologists for balding and hair loss.

The primary culprit is and can be a variety of reasons, but mostly a calorie restricted diet, continuous dieting, persistent stress, frequent chemical and heat-based hair treatments like colouring, straightening and even blowdry. Dr Sachin Dhawan, Senior Consultant, Department of Dermatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram talks about this lifestyle related problem.

There are two major patterns of hair loss in women -

Female pattern hair loss- a case where mild to moderate shedding takes place but eventually leads to thin (miniature) hair, thinning hair parting and Christmas tree like pattern of balding.

Telogen Effluvium: Sudden onset, massive loss of an excess of 100 hair stands per day eventually leading to loss of hair volume.

Trigger factors are a diet which is below 1800 calories, weight loss, major illnesses like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, typhoid. Also, deficiencies of iron, vit B12, vit D and low ferritin can cause hair loss. Hormonal imbalances like PCOS and high androgen (male hormone) levels are often responsible and should be tested. Hair loss impacts women massively both mentally and cosmetically. In women hair loss is treated by adding minerals like zinc and iron, biotin, Amino acids.

