Game of Thrones Season 8: 5 DIY hairstyles you can steal from GOT

Winter is officially here as the worldwide phenomenon Game of Thrones premiered its’s eight and final season in the early hours of Monday and it won’t be an exaggeration to conclude that the audience wants to see more of where the show is heading. The show is now being hailed as a cultural force and there are a number of reasons to back this up. Not only the plot, but the show has come to life through intricate aspects like the costumes, the props, the locations and even the hairstyles seen on the female ensemble of the show.

The costumes and hairstyles are curated and incorporated into the show with a very special meaning. In an interview with Refinery 29, Sophie Turner who plays the character of Sansa Stark on the show said that the hairstyles are never random. All of her character’s hairstyles are constantly changing and reflective of other characters especially Cersei, Daenerys and Caitlyn Stark.

The show has showcased a lot of hairstyles, however; we dug out the easiest ones for you to style in the confines of your home.

Sansa Stark double dutch braids :

Sophie Turner as the charcter of Sansa Stark in season 1. ( HBO/Youtube )

Sansa was depicted as a naïve girl who wanted to get married and rule the seven kingdoms in season one. However, since then her character has evolved into a much stronger and different person in the current season. As a young girl, she wore her hair parted with French braids on the crown while the rest cascaded around her shoulders in simple braids.

Caitlyn Stark/ Sansa Stark’s loose braid:

Caitlyn Stark and Sansa Stark wore similar hairstyles at different point of time in the show. ( @dreamyselala/Twitter )

Caitlyn Stark, the Lady of Winterfell was a prominent character until she was killed off in the iconic episode The Rains of Castamere during “The Red Wedding”. However, her hairstyle which is later seen on Sansa is a total steal especially if you like loose braids.

Daenerys ‘s stacked braids:

Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke has meaningful hairstyles throughout the show. ( TheDaenerys/Instagram )

Daenerys Targaryen’s hairstyles have a lot of symbolism attached to it and it continues to evolve well within season eight. In the initial episodes, however, the character appeared in an easy to adapt hairstyle which is perfect when you want to experiment with braids and your hair at large.

Arya Stark’s sleek half bun:

Arya Stark’s hairstyle in season 8 has great resemblence to Jon Snow’s and Ned Stark’s hairdo in previous seasons. ( @foxyjnm/Twitter )

Arya Stark is easily the most anticipated and interesting characters to have survived GOT for continuous eight seasons. Her most recent looks, however, has her in the slicked back hairstyle resembling her father’s and brother’s hairstyle. Her half bun is can be easily created at home with just the right amount of hair gel to get that sleek look.

Missandei’s crown braid with curls:

Missandei’s charcter especially her loyalty towards Daenerys is highly appreciated by the fans of the show. ( Giovani Bell/Twitter )

Missandei’s character is adored on the show. Her loyalty and friendship to Daenerys is looked upon closely by the audience, especially because it observes how two strong female characters turned a business dynamic into an extremely relatable companionship throughout the seasons. She is inherently seen throughout with curly hair. Hence her crown braid is the perfect style to give your hair a literal twist.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 09:38 IST