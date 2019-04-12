Gown with the wind: What makes evening gowns the perfect red carpet outfit

So, who are you wearing tonight? Is arguably the most common asked question on the red carpet. From the MET Gala to Cannes to umpteen number of award functions in India, Bollywood actors know the drill by now and we believe their choices have evolved year after year, or rather, red carpet after red carpet.

Making a statement

One distinct silhouette that has not just remained a favourite among celebrities but has also made a statement each time it walked down the red carpet, gowns have become an all-time favourite. An ensemble once thought only fit for royalty, today, has found its place in wardrobe of every fashion icon across the globe. With international favourites such as Ralph & Russo, Christian Dior, Alberta Ferretti, Reem Acra among others, Bollywood actresses have been seen flaunting these brands with utmost elan on the red carpet. “It’s an era of statement red carpet gowns. A global fad, the red carpet style changes every few years. However, in the last couple of years we have seen a lot of statement gowns takeover the red carpet. I see a lot of eye popping colour palettes ruling the red carpet. Also, making a statement would be sheer nudes, a lot of one shoulder gowns have also been spotted on runways in season,” says celebrity stylist Bornali Talukdar.

Ruling the red carpet

While there are a handful of talented Indian designers who have been experimenting with the silhouette including Falguni & Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Gauri & Nainika and Amit Aggarwal among others, we wonder what’s the difference when it comes picking international designer gowns versus gowns designed by Indian designers?

Fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock, who has been designing for international as well as Indian celebrities, is of the opinion that internationally celebrities are more experimental with their looks. That is also because their audiences are more evolved and receptive to fashion as an art form. On the other hand, Indian celebrities tend to take fewer risks on the red carpet and they try to keep it conventional.

In spite of several Indian renowned designers, on the red carpet, you tend to see a lot of renowned celebrities don gowns by international designers. Why so? “Although a lot of Indian couture designers do gowns, there’s a certain signature style and identity that comes with each of their creations, so in order to widen their bracket of options, stylists source gowns from international designers, to showcase versatile looks on their clients. It can be fixed if more designers start creating innovative cocktail couture, then there will be more diverse options available within India,” says Falguni.

Going Millennial

When you have the young represent you on the red carpet, there is a while social media influx that’s going to follow. So, to ensure your gown is up to date or should be say hashtag lit, Karishma and Monica of Jade, suggest trends in red carpet gowns for millennial celebrity stars.

• Quintessential tone on tone embroidery is something one can never go wrong with.

• It’s all about well-defined silhouettes that are sharp and yet dreamy.

• A strappy gown with a plunging neckline embellished intricately exudes uninterrupted glamour.

• Flowy trials are widely loved. There’s a youthful charm to it, which is particularly alluring to millennial stylistas. Not only does it add so much character and fun to an outfit, it can also spruce up a simple silhouette effortlessly.

• But the real star of the season, is sheer fabric. It’s here to stay for a while.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 13:35 IST