Hillary Clinton wore outfits by two popular Indian designers on her India trip. Can you guess who?

Hillary Clinton sure knows how to get the buzz going. Before arriving in Madhya Pradesh for a three-day visit on Sunday, the former first lady has already wowed us with three stunning ensembles, each one better, and more Indian, than the last.

Clinton kicked off her India trip on a stylish note in an elegant two-toned kurta with an asymmetrical hem by designer Payal Khandwala, paired with simple black pumps, for the India Today Conclave in Mumbai on Saturday.

A post shared by Koel Purie (@koel.purie) on Mar 10, 2018 at 6:40am PST

While Clinton has never been particularly interested in fashion, and even made self-deprecating jokes about her pantsuits, on her India tour she seems more inclined to sporting bold and colourful looks. And she’s choosing Indian designers to switch up her style.

For her second outing in Mumbai over the weekend, Clinton was spotted shopping at Khandwala’s flagship store in another Indian label, this time a breezy red bandhini shrug from Grassroot by Anita Dongre. She wore the statement making piece with an all-black pants-top combo and a minimalist layered chain necklace for casual cool vibes. How fashion-forward of her.

A post shared by payalkhandwala (@payalkhandwala) on Mar 11, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

On Monday, the designer took to Instagram to post a photo with Clinton, with which she wrote, “This happens!! A visit from @hillaryclinton this phenomenal woman and a personal hero! Thrilled to have had the honour to share stories with a lady that has empowered and inspired a generation of women to be strong and to stand up for what they believe in!!”



According to a report, Khandwala shared a chocolate cake and books for Clinton’s grandchildren and the two spoke about feminism, women being in positions of power, and raising daughters, amongst other things.

“She likes to wear colours so we sent her a mix of kurtas, shirts and our pleated looks. I was in New York when she was campaigning for President and despite her loss, she carried herself with such grace – I am such a fan, meeting her was a big highlight for me personally,” Vogue India quoted Khandwala as saying.

A post shared by Hillary Rodham Clinton (@hrc_lovex) on Mar 11, 2018 at 11:27pm PDT

On Sunday, Clinton wore her third Indian outfit — a modest royal blue kurta with cream embroidery and a high neck collar — at Indore.

Three days, three equally head-turning ensembles. We can’t wait to see what Clinton wears next.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more