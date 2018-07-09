India Couture Week 2018: Bigger, better, boisterous!

It’s that time of the year again, when couture takes over the city full throttle. And this time, it returns in a bigger, better avatar as Hindustan Times and Sunil Sethi Design Alliance presents Fashion Design Council of India’s India Couture Week 2018. The fashion extravaganza, starting from July 25 to July 29, at the Taj Palace, Delhi is a unique showcase of game-changing glamour, presenting top couturiers from the world of fashion — Anju Modi, Amit Aggarwal, Rohit Bal, Reynu Taandon, Tarun Tahiliani, Shyamal and Bhumika, Shane and Falguni Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Pallavi Jaikishan and Suneet Varma.

From clothes that spell grandeur, and sets that could give big-ticket productions a run for their money, there is a lot more in store. “This is going to be the 11th edition of couture week. It is undoubtedly the best fashion event in the country and having HT as a partner this year would take the fashion extravaganza to the next level of importance and unprecedented showcase of the event,” says Sunil Sethi.

Designer Reynu Taandon agrees with Sunil. She says, “The week will showcase bridal trends for 2018. My collection is all about young brides who want an amalgamation of traditional and modern. This year, the week will be grander due to two strong partners — HT and Sunil Sethi Design Alliance. All the designers are looking forward to the celebration and catering to the brides-to-be,” she adds. On this, designer Suneet Varma says, “The India couture week is one of only three couture weeks in the world. India has a massive couture tradition and clientele and I am super excited to be part of the week this year!”