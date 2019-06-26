Is bomber jacket the new cult piece?

With the all-pervading influence of athleisure or sporty chic aesthetic in fashion came the resurgence of the varsity bomber jacket. And even after its undisputed runway reign over the last seven to eight years, the closet essential is far from going out of style. Instead, it has been catapulted to the stature of a cult classic. One look at Spring Summer 2020 collections and every major brand has toyed with the utilitarian bomber in their handwriting - be it in luscious satin, boho patchwork or glam rock embroidery.





A model presents a creation during the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California, on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Kyle GRILLOT / AFP) ( AFP )

Saint Laurent, Dries Van Noten, Celine and Etro’s take-charge bombers prove that this piece is here to stay. “It’s a memorabilia and immediately links you with the past - for instance, the sport league you were part of in school or the college you went to. For instance, a university T-shirt is something you’ll wear or treasure forever. One’s varsity jacket has a direct reference to one’s childhood. However, in today’s style context, it’s the antithesis of how you would have worn it with brands celebrating that shape in new ways. It’s great for flight and also serves as a cool cover-up,” says designer Nimish Shah.



A model presents a creation for fashion house Etro during the presentation of its men's spring/summer 2020 fashion collection in Milan on June 16, 2019. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) ( AFP )





A veritable closet essential

If you have 10 jackets in your closet, then the souvenir jacket has to be one of them as it’s something which will stay with you forever irrespective of the trends or seasons. Designer Arpita Mehta says, “I see it becoming a modern-day classic or an essential which is often cropped or recontextualised like Moncler did bomber gowns last season. Utility-wise too, it’s also great, as it’s apt for skiing, summer and winter.” Designer Anand Bhushan seconds that. “The bomber jacket has become an equivalent to the shift dress,” says Anand.



A model presents a creation by designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 collection show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau ( REUTERS )



Suits everyone

Today breaking sartorial rules is the new rule as merchandise on racks offer customers a chance to play dress up and own every look they pick out. Designer Nachiket Barve says, “The bomber variations suit most personality types - it could be in florals or sequins. Today, it’s not so much about following a trend, but an individual expression of it,” says Barve.



A model presents a creation for fashion house Palm Angels during the presentation of its woman's and men's spring/summer 2020 fashion collection in Milan on June 16, 2019. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) ( AFP )



First Published: Jun 26, 2019 16:15 IST