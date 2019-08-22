Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria: Take a cue from these celebrities and up your style this festive season

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:08 IST

For most girls, picking the right outfit for the right occasion is an everyday battle, and it only gets worse when an important event is around the corner. So imagine the plight when the festive and wedding season comes, and sticks around for over a month.

Janmashtami is just around the corner, and will kick off the festive and wedding season with much splendour. Janmashtami is Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary, and is marked by kite-flying, making human pyramids and breaking clay pots filled with dahi , but another aspect that draws the ladies, is the opportunity to show off their fashion sense through their amazing ethnic outfits.

And while we are all fashionistas, it doesn’t hurt to take a cue from Bollywood every now and then. Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, and others, have been experimenting with traditional Indian outfits and often mix up their look with the help of edgy accessories, hairstyles, makeup and footwear, adding an extra oomph to their outfit without completely modernising it.

So if inspiration is what you’re lacking, look no further, take style tips from these celebrities and you are set for the upcoming wedding and festive season.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is an actor who has improved by leaps and bounds when it comes to anything, be it her dressing, role choices or her acting. And while her forgettable movie, Kalank, may have tanked at the Box Office, her outfits were a total hit. This Sabyasachi outfit that Alia sported can be recreated very easily, just wear a saree - if it’s ruffled that’s better, but not compulsory - without a blouse, and drape it tightly, make sure to secure the pallu with safety pins so it doesn’t fly round.

Alia also wore a bright red Banarasi suit from Ekaya, she had minimal makeup on her face and wore huge gold earrings, her look was fit for a puja.

Katrina Kaif

Wearing a belt over your saree is not really that much of a unique move anymore, but Katrina Kaif’s simple, printed Sabyasachi saree, with a full-sleeved blouse and belt of the same print, makes her look like a revelation, and also proves that with the right kind of styling, an overdose of print looks picture perfect.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi wore a gorgeous Anamika Khanna outfit for the first screening of Mission Mangal in Delhi. The outfit had a heavy emrbodiered overcoat, black culottes, black formal shoes and an embroidered crop top. While it would be difficult to recreate the exact outfit, one can take the concept and recreate it using colours, fabrics and styles of your choice.

Tara Sutaria

Tara looks resplendent in her white, Gaurav Gupta, cape and pant combo, but you don’t need to empty your bank account to recreate her look. Just wear a plain, printed or embroidered crop top with a pair of sharara pants. Add a sheer cap on top, let your hair loose and keep the makeup minimal and you’re good to go.

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti has really come into her own, not only in terms of roles, but also her fashion choices. During the promotions of her upcoming movie Mission Mangal, she was spotted wearing a jewel-toned green jumpsuit, over which she wore an embroidered full-sleeved black ethnic jacket. One would think the green of her hair would clash with her outfit, but it was the perfect accent along with her simple golden earrings.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 16:08 IST