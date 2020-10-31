Malaika Arora sets the Internet on fire in a dazzling bling saree by Manish Malhotra

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 17:57 IST

Dressed to kill and ready to set the stage on fire with her desi thumkas, India’s Best Dancer co-judge Malaika Arora stepped out in a dazzling saree by Manish Malhotra which set fans and fashion police on frenzy. Bringing back the fashion of bling and disco vibes this weekend, Malaika flaunted a sequin saree by the ace Indian designer as she celebrated 3000 ‘Happysodes’ or episodes of television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, on the stage of her dance reality show.

Soon enough, the Internet was flooded with ravishing pictures of the diva and netizens were in for a treat. Swathed in sequins, Malaika donned an emblematic saree that well reflected the essence of Manish Malhotra World.

The masterful creation of six yards of elegance told a story of grandeur. The carefully handwoven sequins work on the sheet of glamour was paired with a pastel blouse which made it one of the most desirable ensembles and a must-have for this wedding and festive season.

Malaika accessorised the contemporary ethnic look with a pair of charming studs worn with absolute elan and a finger ring. Leaving her mid-parted luscious brown tresses open in soft curls, Malaika sported smokey eyes and a dab of deep red lip tint to add to the oomph factor.

Check out Malaika’s gorgeous look here:

Hosted by real-life couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, India’s Best Dancer is co-judged by Malaika, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. During the milestone celebrations of the comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malaika was seen shaking a leg with Amit Bhatt aka Bapu ji and even nailed Jethalal’s signature step with Dilip Joshi.

