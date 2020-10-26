e-paper
Malaika Arora adds a variation to Yoga's Natarajasana in latest fitness post on Dussehra

Malaika Arora adds a variation to Yoga’s Natarajasana in latest fitness post on Dussehra

Malaika Arora shares a fitness picture flaunting a variation to Yoga’s Natarajasana as ‘move of the week’ during Dussehra celebrations

fitness Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:10 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Malaika Arora adds a variation to Yoga’s Natarajasana in latest fitness post
Malaika Arora adds a variation to Yoga’s Natarajasana in latest fitness post (Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
         

Entering the week with determination to burn all that unwanted body fat gained during the Navratri festivities, Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora encouraged fans towards a healthy lifestyle with a new Yoga challenge. Sharing a fitness picture of hers flaunting a variation to Yoga’s Natarajasana, Malaika dropped her “move of the week” during Dussehra celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared the picture featuring her in a grey sports bra teamed with a pair of pink Yoga pants. Pulling back her hair in a neat high ponytail to keep them away from her face, Malaika was seen using a stick prop to aid her exercise session.

“As the festive nights of Navratri end with the celebration of Dussehra, we are taken back in time that signifies the victory of good over evil. Keeping this in mind, let’s begin with this week’s pose, enriching ourselves as we keep our mind and body healthy (sic),” Malaika wrote in the caption. She added, “#MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is Natarajasana variation (sic).”

Method:

Stand straight with your legs together and hold a stick with your right hand in front of you. Inhale and bend your left knee from the back.

Exhale and with your left hand, grab the ankle as you lift your left leg up with the toe pointing towards the ceiling. At the same time, press your ankle against the body and hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds before releasing.

Sharing the benefits of this exercise, Malaika wrote, “This asana strengthens your core and back muscles thereby improving balance (sic).”

 
As the festive nights of Navratri end with the celebration of Dussehra, we are taken back in time that signifies the victory of good over evil. Keeping this in mind, let's begin with this week's pose, enriching ourselves as we keep our mind and body healthy! #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is Natarajasana variation 1. Stand straight with legs together, holding stick with right hand in front of you. 2. Inhale and bend your left knee from back. 3. Exhale and with left hand grab your ankle and lift your leg up. 4. Your left toe pointing towards ceiling. At the same time pressing your ankle against the body. 5. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release. This asana strengthens your core and back muscles thereby improving balance.

Also known as the Dancer Pose, Natarajasana develops greater strength and flexibility in the body with each practice. It stretches the chest, shoulders, quadriceps and the front body including the abdomen and strengthens the upper back, quadriceps, ankles and feet.

