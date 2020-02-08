Oscar’s 2020: Lesser known interesting facts about the Academy Awards 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 11:52 IST

Movie buffs around the world are gearing up for one of the highest honours in the film industry, the 92nd Academy Awards, better known as the Oscar awards. This year, the awards will be held on February 9, 2020. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers will dress their best as they make their way to the most looked-forward to event of the year.

Here are a few interesting facts and trivia about the honour:

Double Nominations

Till 2020, there have been 12 actors to receive two acting nominations in the same year, the latest one being Scarlett Johansson. She has been nominated for best actress (Marriage Story) and best-supporting actress (Jojo Rabbit). The other 11 people include Sigourney Weaver (1989), Al Pacino (1993) Emma Thompson (1994), Jamie Foxx (2005) and Cate Blanchett (2008). Interestingly, none of them has ever won both the awards.

She got EGOT?

33-year-old Cynthia Erivo is nominated for both best actress and best original song this year. If she wins the Oscars, she will end up being the youngest EGOT achiever in history. EGOT is a term given to those who have won all four awards the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. And an Oscar is all she needs since she has the other three in her kitty already. She will take over from Robert Lopez, who achieved EGOT status at the age of 39.

Hostless Oscar’s

Till 2018, Oscar Awards always had a host. However, it changed last year after the host Kevin Hart stepped down from his role as the master of the ceremony due to resurfacing of decade-old homophobic tweets. This year too, the ceremony will take place without a main host. But there will be plenty of special performances according to reports, including one by singer Billie Eilish.

Red Carpet

Oscars’ red carpet is definitely one of the most popular ones out there. It takes 18 workers, 900 hours to install the red carpet, which comes at the whopping cost of $24,700 (around Rs 17.5 lakh).

After party

The after-party, also known as the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, is pretty expensive, with tickets costing as high as $105,000 (around Rs 74 lakh).

Oscar’s perks

The awards not only bring a trophy to the winner but much more. The Best Actor or Best Actress gets an average of 20 percent pay raise. Additionally, the Oscars goodie bag contains gifts worth $148,000.

Record breakers

Many people and movies will make new records in Oscars 2020. Martin Scorsese is now the most nominated living director and Parasite, as it’s the first South Korean film to be nominated. And the best part is that it has been nominated to compete in (record-creating) all six of its nominated categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Production Design.

