Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week AW ’19: Grand Finale to celebrate saris

India is the home of saris — the long piece of cloth of single length with no stitches or zips yet brimming with elegance and grace. While craftsmen from generations have been weaving different variations of this glorious six-yards, it won’t be wrong to say that western clothing has taken over our wardrobe. However, to make things right, Indian fashion designers are painstakingly reviving the sari to make it relevant for the younger generation by giving it a contemporary twist.

Today, on International Women’s Day, the Fashion Design Council of India launches #sixyardsof, a nationwide social media campaign, which invites women across India to post their pictures in their favourite saris on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using the tag #sixyardsoflife, #sixyardsofhistory, #sixyardsofinheritance, #sixyardsofdrama, #sixyardsofselfexpression, #sixyardsofmagic or even #sixyardsofmischief as per what they are feeling.

For today's Indian woman, the sari is as much a sign of individuality and empowerment as it is of tradition. Designers reinvent the sari giving it a modern twist.

This campaign will lead up to the Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week AW ’19 in association with Liva which will also celebrate sari and what it means to millions of women who wear it as a matter of pride. The spectacular grand finale will have designers showcase their interpretation of the sari making it innovative and more wearable. To be held on March 16 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the gala finale will witness modernised saris created by 21 of India’s most ingenious designers and design brands (see box).

Facts Akaaro, Alpana & Neeraj, Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anavila, Anita Dongre, Bodice, Gaurav Gupta, Little Shilpa, Neeru Kumar, Pankaj & Nidhi, Payal Khandwala, Prashant Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Rohit Bal, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Garg, TAANI by Tanira Sethi, Tarun Tahiliani, Urvashi Kaur and Wendell Rodricks.

The fashion extravaganza that starts on March 13, is the 33rd edition of the fashion week, and will see more than 100 designers participating with runway shows and stalls. The last two days — March 17 and 18 — are reserved for FDCI Designer Stockroom sale, a much-anticipated event where anyone could buy stuff for great prices and get great deals on designer creations. “India continues to celebrate and contemporise the six-yard, and give it the pride that it deserves among other garments. For today’s Indian woman, the sari is as much a sign of individuality and empowerment as it is of tradition. Designers reinvent the sari giving it a modern twist. I’m thankful to Lotus Make-up for supporting the cause,” says Sunil Sethi, president FDCI.

