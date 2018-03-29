Remember Anushka Sharma’s wedding lehenga? Is this Soha Ali Khan look inspired by her?

When you are wearing a bridal lehenga, you want to look your very best. And, it looks like Soha Ali Khan definitely achieved that. The actor stunned in a standout blush lehenga in pictures she posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, and we’re in envy over how this floral lehenga was more or less made for her.

The wow-worthy lehenga in question is from designer label Jade by Monica and Karishma, and is the perfect mix of old-fashion and modern. The floor-sweeping beads-encrusted skirt embraced intricate multi-coloured floral embroidery and is guaranteed to stand out in a sea of wedding lehengas. A matching embroidery on the sheer dupatta and choli added a regal, covered-up elegance to the body-conscious silhouette.

It might have been a coincidence, but we can’t help but be reminded of actor Anushka Sharma’s wedding lehenga when we look at what Soha wore. Everything from the blush-pink and cream-hued get-up to the floral embroidery scream fashion-forward bridal day-look and is giving us serious Anushka vibes.

For her fairy-tale wedding (on December 11, 2017), Anushka wore a pale pink lehenga, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, featuring a voluminous skirt with fairytale-esque silver-gold metal thread embroidery and pearls and beads embellishments. The Sultan actor topped it off with ethereal, traditional jewellery — a mathapatti, layered necklaces and jhumkas in jadau, pearls and pink spinel — also by the designer. The overall look was simply stunning.

Anushka grounded her look with a romantic (and dramatic) wedding-day updo, which was adorned with a bouquet of Tuscan hydrangeas in white. It was whimsical and edgy. For more details, click here.

Both Soha and Anushka wore the classic spring tone beautifully, but more than Soha, who wore the look for a shoot, we’ve enjoyed the way Anushka wore her’s IRL (in real life) the most.

