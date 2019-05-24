Shop, style, repeat: The new fashion mantra

Scanning through your closet every morning, all you think about is, ‘When did I last wear this?’ Isn’t it true that you discard a piece on the basis of how many times you have worn it? In a recent study, published in Dailymail found that almost 33 per cent of women consider clothes ‘old’ after wearing them fewer than three times. We have over time become insatiable consumers of fashion, who are quick in making purchases and even swift when it comes to discarding them. However, knowing that fashion industry is considered the second most polluting industry in the world – including pollutants during manufacturing and massive landfills – many fashion enthusiasts have taken steps to move towards conscious fashion supporting, ‘no-season fashion’. So they say, you can wear garment from AW14 collection in 2019 – it’s not old, it’s timeless - and carry your clothes from summer to winters and spring rather than disposing them off.

Model in Shruti Sancheti ensemble. The duster jacket is made of jute linen. The natural fabric lets you breathe in summers and can be worn alone as a dress. In winters, it can be used as a layer. Beige being a neutral colour can be used in every season.

Model in Diksha Khanna’s patchwork shrug, made with crochet technique. It can be used to layer in summers and winters. ( Raajessh Kashyap/HT )

Yes, fashion is timeless and designers believe that their pieces should be worn again and again. Diksha Khanna advocates that this is the only way forward. “There is so much hard work that goes into making a garment. The weavers spent hours making the fabric so discarding it after one use is worthless. Garments have to be timeless.” Agreeing to this designer, Shruti Sancheti says the root cause is Bollywood fashion. “We invest so much time as a designer, even the weavers spend considerable time in making something we want people to wear them many times in multiple ways. There is no harm in repeating a garment, however, you may not repeat the look by reinventing. The root cause of this is Bollywood. Celeb fashion spotting has become so popular that it made repeating clothes a crime,” confesses Sancheti.

Moreover, the lines of summer wear and winter wear are blurring now. One doesn’t need to pack all summer wear once the season changes. Designers advocate for trans-seasonal fashion. “I don’t believe in fast fashion. I want to create pieces that people wear it after 10 years also. My collection is not only SS or AW, it’s a no season collection. Wear a garment differently, they are versatile. You can’t wear it once and discard it,” suggests designer Vaishali S. “Trans-seasonal pieces easily make a seamless transition from one season into another, it has to blend that way because we have to understand that there is so much already there. We need to be eco-conscious and make sustainable choices. For instance, a linen jacket can be worn in both summers and winters.,” exclaims Khanna.

Similarly, Amit Vijaya from craft-based label Amrich also believes that one should focus on re-styling garments. “Each handwoven pattern is made with so much hard work that I can’t see it go waste. We use all the cut garments to make jackets and shirts for ourselves only. There is no season. These pieces are classics. I would want one to buy a garment and style it uniquely each time with a different separate. That’s when the designer is satisfied. We want people to come and tell us this is what we have and how can we mix match it or buy something to go with it. Seeing an outfit being worn once and being thrown away hurts us as a designer also. They should be sturdy pieces in ones closet,” says a conscious Vijaya.

First Published: May 24, 2019 12:14 IST