Skincare during corona scare: Online tutorials to the rescue

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:20 IST

Malls, restaurants and markets are shut, but nothing hurts more than when salons aren’t open! Devoid of options during the lockdown, those who frequented salons are taking help from online tutorials.

“Lockdown or no lockdown, I like to be presentable. Though I had some clue about face cleaning and facials, I never bothered to do it on my own. But now, when everything is shut, I have no way out. I found an online beauty tutorial and did my pedicure and manicure. And, it wasn’t bad!” says Sakshi Aggarwal, a Faridabad-based professional.

Not just women, even men are fretting about their looks and browsing skincare regimes online. Nakul Sharma, a Delhiite who works for an MNC, says, “I have nothing to do at home. I feel it’s the best time to take care of your health and skin. I have made a list of my dadi ke nuskhe using home ingredients to maintain my skin and hair. I never believed her earlier and often invested in salons, but now I can see an improvement in my skin quality, thanks to a honey and lemon mask.”

The change in weather has also made it necessary to take care of one’s skin. Shelly Arora, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, says, “I’m not finicky about going to the parlour, but the weather is so dry now that I have to browse online what to do for my skin. I have no pack or other essentials at home, so I’m using whatever’s available in the kitchen. I saw in a video that mixing a pinch of turmeric in milk and using it twice a day makes skin less dry. I’m following it for the last four days and feel my face looks much better than before. My sister has learnt how to pluck eyebrows and keep them in shape.”

Swastika Tamang, a Gurugram-based beauty expert, suggests, “Threading should be replaced with plucking the extra hair around the eyebrow for now. For hair removal, one can either use a razor or cold wax strips. For a home facial, first use a face wash for cleaning the face. For scrubbing, one could use a scrub made by mixing besan with crushed rice and some water. For moisturising, mix grated banana and papaya with curd or milk. Massage this paste on the face and neck for 10 minutes and wash off.”

