Sonam Kapoor drops hints of who will design her wedding lehenga

Word on the street is that actor Sonam Kapoor is marrying boyfriend Anand Ahuja at Mumbai in May 2018. Which means we can begin speculating about her bridal fashion.

As details of filmmaker Farah Khan choreographing the sangeet come to light, fashion lovers and celebrity watchers have one question on their minds: Who will design Sonam’s bridal lehenga?

Sonam’s lehenga is likely the most-coveted fashion commission of 2018. The PadMan star has her pick of the fashion pack, but who’s the lucky designer who will design the all-important bridal lehenga?

With the rumoured wedding now only weeks away, we still have no idea what Sonam’s lehenga might look like. While we likely won’t see it until the big day, we have quite a few hints as to who might design it.

Once upon a pre-engagement rumours time, Sonam made her sartorial preferences clear when she (maybe) gave us a clue about the wedding look she might go for. Sonam has worn more knockout Anamika Khanna ensembles than we can count, but when she had the designer and long-time friend dress her as a bride for a magazine cover, titled, Sonam says “I do” with Anamika Khanna, it caused us to do a double take.

There’s no denying the princess allure of Sonam’s Anamika Khanna look from the February 2018 cover of Brides Today. The actor wore a classic-yet-contemporary red lehenga with ivory floral embroidery and embellishments that elevated it to become a standout celebratory design. Timeless, delicate craftsmanship, a conventional bridal hue and an impeccable silhouette - do wedding lehengas get any better?

The Kolkata-based couturier has dressed Sonam for countless engagements in the past many years, and also sculpted feminine looks in pastel shades for the star’s many Cannes appearances that would work perfectly as contemporary bridalwear. And that close relationship could come in play now, don’t you think?

Anamika, who is as known for her understated, feminine but modern designs as she is for her extravagance, proudly shared pictures of Sonam rocking a variety of her bridal designs from the Brides Today issue on her Instagram. Scroll through to see the pictures and join us as we wonder, “Is Sonam laying the groundwork for a similar vibe in her wedding style, or are we in for a surprise?”

