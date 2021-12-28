e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Suit yourself, ladies

Suit yourself, ladies

An ensemble that rarely goes out of fashion, stylists suggest ways to rock a pantsuit

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:53 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
If you’re running out of ideas for the perfect NYE look, take inspo from actor Bhumi Pednekar
If you’re running out of ideas for the perfect NYE look, take inspo from actor Bhumi Pednekar(Instagram)
         

The fugitive rhythm of fashion makes trends move faster in a circular motion - they come and go in the fleeting season. As the season changes, and winter creeps in, our whimsical knits and chic blazers are all out and stacked in our wardrobes. Perhaps, the summer wear is now being packed and locked, but keep your bralets out girls. To make the chic blazers look kitschy and fun, you can team them with bralets.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz rocks a striped black and white pantsuit
Actor Ileana D’Cruz rocks a striped black and white pantsuit
Jamie King in Jason Wu pantsuit
Jamie King in Jason Wu pantsuit
Model in a creation by Jacquemus
Model in a creation by Jacquemus

They will give a non-seasonal approach to your look. “You can style it in many different ways giving a non-seasonal approach to it. Pantsuits can be paired with a knitted bralets or contrasting prints and colours to simple shirts. Wearing brighter shades from orange to yellows can complete your ensemble,” advices Vedika M. What textures or colours to opt for? Designer Divya Jain suggests, “Monochrome or coloured striped pantsuit with a bright bold bralet teamed with a scarf or a muffler would give a fresh feel to a winter silhouette.”

You can also go for a belted one. “High waist wide leg pants with an OBI belt always works wonders if you have a pear shape and gives you a cinched waist. Wear a monotone pants suit with a contrasting bralet to elevate the look,” suggests stylist Somya Chauhan. When it comes to accessories and hairdo, stylists recommend going for a tight neat bun or straight open hair for a strong power suit look. Stacking up your wrist will give your androgynous style a feminine touch.

top news
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Centre identifies 10 labs for monitoring genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2
Centre identifies 10 labs for monitoring genomic variations in Sars-CoV-2
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
Amit Shah pays tributes to Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In