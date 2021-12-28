Suit yourself, ladies

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:53 IST

The fugitive rhythm of fashion makes trends move faster in a circular motion - they come and go in the fleeting season. As the season changes, and winter creeps in, our whimsical knits and chic blazers are all out and stacked in our wardrobes. Perhaps, the summer wear is now being packed and locked, but keep your bralets out girls. To make the chic blazers look kitschy and fun, you can team them with bralets.

Actor Ileana D’Cruz rocks a striped black and white pantsuit

Jamie King in Jason Wu pantsuit

Model in a creation by Jacquemus

They will give a non-seasonal approach to your look. “You can style it in many different ways giving a non-seasonal approach to it. Pantsuits can be paired with a knitted bralets or contrasting prints and colours to simple shirts. Wearing brighter shades from orange to yellows can complete your ensemble,” advices Vedika M. What textures or colours to opt for? Designer Divya Jain suggests, “Monochrome or coloured striped pantsuit with a bright bold bralet teamed with a scarf or a muffler would give a fresh feel to a winter silhouette.”

You can also go for a belted one. “High waist wide leg pants with an OBI belt always works wonders if you have a pear shape and gives you a cinched waist. Wear a monotone pants suit with a contrasting bralet to elevate the look,” suggests stylist Somya Chauhan. When it comes to accessories and hairdo, stylists recommend going for a tight neat bun or straight open hair for a strong power suit look. Stacking up your wrist will give your androgynous style a feminine touch.