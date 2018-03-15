Summer skincare: Follow these 10 tips to protect your skin from heat and pollution

As we transition from winter to summer, it is important to be mindful of skin issues and exfoliating twice a week. Skin experts advise using a moisturiser with SPF in it. Here are some more useful tips for summer skincare.

* Exfoliating your skin helps in rejuvenating it. Do so twice a week using appropriate exfoliating products such as face scrubs and masks that suit your skin type. This removes dead cells, dull skin-debris, and improves hydration from toners and moisturisers.

* Use a nourishing facial oil before applying SPF lotions.

* Peels help break tough layers of dead skin. Opt for a gentle peel with quinoa husk extract, which is a good exfoliater, gentle on skin, safe for acne-prone and sensitive skin types.

Skin experts advise using a moisturiser with SPF in it. (iStockphoto)

* Antioxidants help rejuvenate skin cells. Pure vitamin C in the serums and moisturisers rejuvenates skin and is known for other benefits like boosting collagen and elastin production in your skin, and protecting it from free radicals.

* Apply essential oils such as primrose oil – extracted from the ripe seeds of the evening primrose – before going to bed. Primrose oil contains essential fatty acids that the body cannot produce on its own that help to repair the skin barrier while maintaining hydration and elasticity. Lavender oil has soothing and calming properties, and helps the skin look brighter and healthier.

* A vitamin-C serum is a must in your skincare products cabinet.It is a powerful antioxidant to combat the effects of free radical damage due to air pollution. It leaves the skin with a soft dewy glow all over.

* Retinol being one of the richest sources of vitamin A, combats wrinkles, smoothens the skin and slows the overall signs of ageing over time.

A vitamin-C serum is a must in your skincare products cabinet (Shutterstock)

* Never neglect on a healthy nutritious diet. It is crucial to maintain a healthy and youthful skin. Stay away from inflammatory foods such as excessive oil, dairy and opt for plenty of fruits and vegetables.

* Hydrate your body by drinking plenty of water every day.

* Keep your skin hydrated by using hydrosols: floral waters made from the steam distillation of various plant materials. Rose is highly recommended as not only does it have a refreshing scent, it is anti-inflammatory and helps maintain the skin’s PH balance.

Hydrate your body by drinking plenty of water every day. (Shutterstock)

– Inputs from Sham Kumar, assistant education manager at Kiehl’s India, Geetika Mittal Gupta, founder and medical director at ISAAC, and Shubhika Jain, founder of RAS Luxury Oils.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more