Take inspiration from Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan to level-up your work wear

It goes without saying that appearances do matter and people get judged on a daily basis for what they wear, especially at their workplaces. And although all men say, ‘our options are limited’, it’s not totally true. There are a lot of options out there but most guys usually stick to the basics. So, to all the men out there, stop being lazy and try out these tips if you are bored of your everyday wardrobe.

Shirts

Everyone opts for a basic formal shirt, but it also gets lost in the crowd easily. Go for various prints and patterns such as checks and stripes to stand out. You can also go for Mandala or herringbone weave shirts.

Pants

There are many who have their pants stitched one inch tighter and think that it looks good. Bad idea. Make sure that your pants are comfortable and not too tight. Colours of the pants play a significant role in your overall appearance. Khaki, navy, charcoal grey and relaxed brown are some of the best shades for work wear.

Shoes

The saying, ‘a man is judged by his shoes’ stands true even today. So, make sure your shoes aren’t scuffed or fluffed. Applying petroleum jelly can save your shoes from damage. One great tip that most stylish men follow is that they try to match their shoes with the belt they are wearing. Derby shoes are the best suited for the office.

Jackets

Suits can be a bit overwhelming but jackets, not really. It is a muchneeded apparel for someone who works at a senior post. That’s a stylish yet smart way to stand out from the crowd. You can ditch the formal trousers and go for a pair of stylish denim.

Tips

- Fits are extremely important. Don’t buy if it is not your size.

-A wristwatch is much classier than picking out your phone each time you have to check the time.

- If you are opting for a patterned shirt then keep the jacket plain and vice-versa.

-You can add a pocket square to your jacket in case you want to upgrade your fashion quotient.

- Keep an eye for details. Fit, buttons, and colours, all fall under detailing.

Match your socks with the colour of your pants to look stylish.

