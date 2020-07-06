e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Through the looking glass: This ‘augmented reality’ mirror allows touchless cosmetics shopping

Through the looking glass: This ‘augmented reality’ mirror allows touchless cosmetics shopping

An augmented reality (AR) mirror takes a photograph of the customer’s face and analyses it, recommending products based on skin texture, and addressing any blemishes, wrinkles or dark circles.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:17 IST
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Seoul
In addition to social distancing, South Korean government guidelines recommend shoppers try out cosmetics on the backs of their hands, not on their faces. (Representational Image)
In addition to social distancing, South Korean government guidelines recommend shoppers try out cosmetics on the backs of their hands, not on their faces. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
         

An augmented reality (AR) mirror at the new Seoul flagship boutique of cosmetics powerhouse Amorepacific makes easy work of seeing if that scarlet shade of lipstick or long-lash mascara suits you - even if you’re wearing a face mask.

The mirror takes a photograph of the customer’s face and analyses it, recommending products based on skin texture, and addressing any blemishes, wrinkles or dark circles. Customers can then see a computer-generated image of what they would look like wearing a wide range of foundations, blush, eye products and lipsticks.

“Due to the coronavirus, it felt uncomfortable to test cosmetics after someone had used them,” said shopper Cho Yu-lim, 24, as she peered into the full-length mirror, which has “Find Your Makeup Look” written on it. “This is very convenient as I can see the actual colour on my face without even touching my face.”

In addition to social distancing, South Korean government guidelines recommend shoppers try out cosmetics on the backs of their hands, not on their faces.

“It was frustrating as I couldn’t try cosmetics on my face … but it was fun to find the product that suits me best through this AR device,” said 20-year-old student Song Da-hye after hours of testing products on her hands at other stores.

South Korea has been praised how it has handled Covid-19, but Asia’s fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in the capital.

To minimise human contact and limit the risk of virus spread, the shop has also put QR codes next to all products on display, so customers can check details with their mobile phones instead of talking to staff.

“It took very little time and I didn’t need to talk to anyone before I made my purchases,” Cho said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
LIVE: 1,201 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, tally at 85,326
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In