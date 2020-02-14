e-paper
Valentine's Day special: Last minute style tips to stand out

Valentine’s Day special: Last minute style tips to stand out

Whether you want to go for a full blown glam look or you wish to rock a refreshing romantic vibe, here’s some outfit inspo for all you loved up couples.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:17 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Stand out in colour coordinated looks this Valentine’s Day and be the most stylish couple around.
Stand out in colour coordinated looks this Valentine’s Day and be the most stylish couple around. (Manoj Verma/HT )
         

You usually dress to impress your partner on Valentine’s Day, but what if the two of you together want to grab eyeballs and be the most stylish couple in town? All you need to do is to match outfits with your beau or make a style statement by picking something wow-worthy. Here are some quick outfit inspiration for you to follow to glam up this day. Take note.

1. Gingham gang

 

While most of the couples will colour coordinate to celebrate the day of love, take the coordination game a step further and go for matching prints, like this couple in the photo, who are sporting gingham prints. While the boy is wearing the checkered look head-to-toe, the girl has layered her flirty, flowy dress with a gingham print jacket.

2. Sturdy chic

 

This zippered bomber in red renders a sturdy, chic vibe, and your girlfriend can compliment your style with a red net tulle skirt teamed with a cropped bomber featuring dramatic puff sleeves.

3. High octane glamour

 

Add elegance to your look with this full-sleeved red gown that accentuates your curves perfectly. Let the draped gown with appliqué work on the sleeves take centrestage. Keep your accessories and makeup minimal. Your beau can dress up in a wine-coloured corduroy suit and ditch his shirt to raise the hotness quotient. A gold choker can be a quirky pick for guys who believe in experimenting when it comes to fashion.

4. Flower power

 

If you’re a fan of pleats, this look is certainly going to get all your admiration. This pleated cape top has been styled with a pair of black palazzos and a pair of statement rings to finish off the look. Your man can complement your look in a bomber with floral appliqué work, a sheer red shirt, and a pair of trousers that matches with the bomber.

5. Mix and match

Hindustantimes

As you gear up for your date, let your beau opt for tonal dressing, such as dressing up in red, from head-to-toe. A striped red suit with a striped red shirt is ideal for a V-Day date. You can be a rebel by just adding a hint of red to your look, like the model in the picture, who is wearing a double toned half-sleeved jacket with a cropped top and a pair of white palazzos.

Credits:

Photos: Manoj Verma

Location courtesy: Karma Lakelands, Gurugram

Text, creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Wardrobe: Pero, Gaurav Gupta, Sahil Kochhar, Payal Khandwala, Nikita Mhaisalkar, Good Earth India, Karrtik D, Tisa Studio and Rishi Vibhuti

Accessories: Tribe by Amrapali and Gems in Jewels by Manmeet Singh

Models: Vaibhav Anand, Anand Dixit, Prasanjeet Singh, Majid Khan, Palak Singhal, Dewanshi Verma, Vanee Singh and Mir Tawseef

Hair and makeup: Naina Arora

Model coordination: TSS Talents India, Purple Thoughts and Relume Dreams

Third Indian tests positive for Coronavirus on cruise ship quarantined off Japanese coast
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
After Cong’s ‘photo-op’ jibe, BJP’s ‘shame on you’ comeback on Pulwama
Ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR lifted by Supreme Court
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
BMW launches ‘Made in India’ 530i Sport at Rs 55.40 lakh
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
