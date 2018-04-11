5 benefits of green coffee that you didn’t know about

For most of us, we can’t start the day without having a cup of coffee. Most of us tend to go for the different types of coffee such as Espresso, black or a good old cold coffee. However, there is another variety of coffee that you don’t know about and that is green coffee. Green coffee, despite being unpopular, has surprisingly various health benefits. We got in touch with nutritionists Kavita Devgan and Tripti Tandon, who explain how green coffee is healthy for us.

1)High in antioxidants: Since they are raw and unprocessed, they contain 100% pure chlorogenic acid, which means they are really high in antioxidants. They reduce the harmful effects of free radicals in our body. It’s also high in potassium and low in sodium, which means it helps to keep your blood pressure in check.

2)Helps in controlling blood sugar: Green coffee helps in lowering inflammation in your body and helps in lowering sugar levels in our bloodstream. Therefore, they are helpful in dealing with diabetes.

3)Natural detoxification: Green coffee naturally detoxes your body by cleaning our liver and removing toxins and unnecessary fats as well. It also improves our metabolism as it contains chlorogenic acid.

4)Reduces levels of LDL: High levels of Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL), also known as bad cholesterol, can cause heart problems. Drinking green coffee can help you to keep in check the levels of LDL.

5)Moisturizes the skin: Green coffee contains rahidic acid, linoleic acid and oleic acid along with fatty acids, which are essential in keeping your skin hydrated and moisturized.