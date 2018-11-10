5 foods to eat during winter for good health

Winter is coming and that means so are the sniffles, the flu, and perhaps depression (if you suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder). But just by making small changes to your diet, you can see a difference. Here are 5 foods that you need to include in your diet:

* Turmeric: Have some turmeric mixed with milk before going to sleep. It will rid you of cough and cold, boost your immunity, reduce inflammation and keep you warm.

* Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are good sources of fibre, vitamin A, and potassium. It can relieve constipation that is common in winter, and improve your immunity.

Eat dry fruits either as a snack or include it in your food preparation. They generate heat in your body, and are rich in nutrients. (Shutterstock)

* Dates: Dates have low fat content and are rich in nutrients. They also keep you warm and prevent cold-related illnesses.

* Ginger: Slice and squeeze the juice from ginger and take it with honey daily for relief from cough and cold and better digestion.

* Dry fruits: Instead of eating fried foods that will mess with your digestion, eat dry fruits either as a snack or include it in your food preparation. They generate heat in your body, and are rich in nutrients.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 10:01 IST