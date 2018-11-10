5 reasons why Kombucha is the ultimate superdrink

Kombucha is a form of fermented tea that is considered to be superdrink that can fight infections and cancer, as well as help to treat arthritis, and lose that pesky belly fat. A bevy of celebrities, including actor Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry, are fans of kombucha.

Kombucha is made by adding strains of bacteria, yeast and sugar to black/green tea. It is then left to ferment for a week. This process causes a layer to form on the surface of the liquid, which can then be used to ferment new batches of the drink. The fermentation also produces certain acids and compounds which makes the drink carbonated.

Here are some of the benefits of kombucha that you need to know about:

* Like other probiotics, kombucha can help your gut bacteria flourish, and relieve you of inflammation or digestive trouble.

* Kombucha is rich in antioxidants which can prevent free radicals from damaging your cells.

* Since it contains compounds that are found in green tea, it also offers similar health benefits by reducing body fat, and helping in control of blood sugar.

* Kombucha is also good for heart health, as green tea is also believed to lower the risk of heart disease.

* Cell-based studies and research done on animals show that kombucha can also protect the liver and combat yeast infections.

