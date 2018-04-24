Can’t eat meat? Load up on these 6 best plant-based proteins instead

What do you think of when you hear the word proteins: mega shakes guzzled down by bodybuilder-type gym rats, protein bars and milkshakes? While that association might be the easiest to make, it’s not the only one. Protein is not just for gym junkies, who workout to a plan to lose weight or stay fit. It is essential for all those trying to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Why do we need protein?

“Dietary protein is digested and absorbed in the body in the form of amino acids. These amino acids derived from the dietary proteins are used by the body for various functions like enzymes, hormones and antibodies,” says Indrayani Pawar, team leader – dietician team, Hinduja Healthcare Surgical.

Simply put, proteins are the building blocks of the body. They are required for the maintenance of our tissues, muscles, blood cells, hormones, among others. And if you’re exercising, protein is needed to repair muscles and avoid muscle loss after a workout. Heard of the term ‘gains’? (It’s when each and every muscle in your body becomes more prominent after an intense workout.) And these gains are harder to come by if you’re a vegetarian.

via GIPHY

Why? Because animal based proteins are absorbed easily by our body. But that doesn’t mean that vegetarians can’t build muscles. In fact, a lot of vegans (who obviously don’t have milk and milk products too) are able to build body mass and even participate in marathons across the world.

6 best sources of plant-based proteins, according to Pawar.

Dals (lentils) and pulses: These are low-carb and high protein with lots of fibre, iron and potassium.

Tofu: Have it pan-fried or stirred into curries, tofu is an excellent source of protein. Opt for organic variety to make the most of it.

Organic variety of tofu has the maximum benefit. (Shutterstock)

Nuts (almonds, walnuts): Whether you’re munching on some roasted almonds or adding them to your smoothie bowls, nuts are a great source of protein. It’s also the perfect snack after a workout.

Oilseeds (groundnut, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chea seeds etc): Like nuts, oilseeds too can be had on their own or added to your meals.

Beans: These are not only a good source of proteins but they also contain amino acids, which play a big role in healthy muscle synthesis.

Cereals & millets (jowar, bajra, quinoa, rajgeera): These ancient super foods are loaded with proteins.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more