Coronavirus: WHO expects COVID-19 vaccine distribution to start globally only in mid-2021

While researchers across the world are maximising efforts to come up with a vaccine for curing COVID-19, WHO’s chief scientist revealed that a global distribution for the same will not begin before the second half of 2021.

fitness Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:10 IST
Geneva [Switzerland]
COVID-19 vaccine distribution expected to start globally only in mid-2021
COVID-19 vaccine distribution expected to start globally only in mid-2021(Twitter/ournews52238927)
         

The large-scale global distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 is not expected until mid-2021, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan told a press briefing on Friday.

“So realistically speaking, probably the second half, the middle of 2021 - maybe the second quarter, the third quarter of 2021 - is when we can start seeing doses actually flowing into countries so that they can start to immunize their populations,” Swaminathan said

This timeline is based on the fact that Phase 3 trials of many candidate vaccines are not expected to be concluded until the end of the current year, the WHO’s chief scientist added.

“We expect results from some of the candidates, which are already in Phase 3 trials, to come by the end of the year or beginning of next year, following which they’ll have to be scaling [up] manufacturing to produce the hundreds of millions of doses that are going to be needed. In fact, the world is going to need billions of doses, and that is going to take time to manufacture. So we have to be optimistic and realistic at the same time,” Swaminathan commented.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

