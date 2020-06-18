e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / From Karishma Tanna to Divya Khosla Kumar: Celebs cycling their way to fitness

From Karishma Tanna to Divya Khosla Kumar: Celebs cycling their way to fitness

Lockdown’s new fitness fad is cycling and experts say it is here to stay.

fitness Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:02 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Actor Karishma Tanna spotted riding a bicycle to stay fit .
Actor Karishma Tanna spotted riding a bicycle to stay fit . (Instagram)
         

Looking at the number of celebrities who have taken to cycling during the lockdown, it will be apt to say that cycling is back in vogue. A lot of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Karishma Tanna, Harshvardhan Rane and Rakul Preet Singh have taken to cycling in the recent past and sharing videos or pictures of them taking a bicycle ride on social media. Experts opine that this trend is going to grow furthers as gyms are still shut and people would avoid going to the gymnasium for sometime even when it gets open.

 

“Firstly, it is a great way to exercise during the coronavirus quarantine and secondly you get a chance to step outside your house with proper social distancing measures in place. It also helps reduce green house gas emission and controls local air pollution,” says fitness expert Karan Oberoi.

 

 

 “Cycling is also good for our mental health as it release happy hormones or endorphins to the brain. The bike riding culture is already seeing a surge. The number of people who have taken to cycling near my premises have significantly increased in these past two months,” says psychologist Pulkit Sharma.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In