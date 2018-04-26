Kareena Kapoor’s killer post-baby body secrets revealed by her gym trainer

We love Kareena Kapoor Khan for inspiring others with her pregnancy weight-loss success — the actor not only lost the baby weight after giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan back in December 2016, she is in killer shape.

Instead of resorting to dangerous crash dieting, Kareena lost weight the sensible way: Through good old-fashioned exercise. Kareena’s changed body is the result of over a year working with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit, who has not only been looking after the actor’s fitness but also her diet and lifestyle. And the good news for us is that the Pilates and all-round fitness expert has been posting Kareena’s gym routine to Instagram, so we can follow along.

Since getting introduced to Kareena by VJ-turned-reality-TV-judge Malaika Arora after Taimur’s birth, Mumbai-based Purohit told Vogue India in an interview that the Veere Di Wedding star meets her “for Pilates around three-four times a week, sometimes more if she’s in town” for upto “45 minutes” sessions.

According to Purohit, Kareena’s routine, which helped her get the toned body she has now, includes, full body workouts with the Cadillac, ladder barrels and the jump board.

“The Reformer is her (Kareena’s) favourite thing in the world. Since there is potential for 500-600 different exercises on the machine, we are constantly experimenting and trying different footwork and challenges to keep things interesting. When she is travelling, she actually tells me that she’s missing the class and has a craving for the Reformer,” Purohit, who also trains actors Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan, said.

Explaining how Kareena is all about keeping her workouts intense and fun, and prefers an extra challenge, Purohit said, “She walks into sessions all pumped up and announces, ‘Okay Namrata, kill me.’ The best thing about working out with her is that she gives it her all. Sometimes, I catch her looking at me with a ‘Why are you doing this to me’ face, but I know, and she knows, that she loves doing this. She is always game for trying new things and has the most fun with new exercises.”



It may seem like Kareena is more into cool workout gear than actually working out (we don’t blame her). But, once she’s got the outfit on lock, she’s a fitness freak at heart. Purohit’s latest Instagram confirms. “There’s nothing holding her back!! Here’s some motivation to get you moving! Kareena is super focused on getting fitter each day, despite being slightly under the weather she made it for her workout,” reads the caption, along with her post.

With workouts on most days every week, Kareena obviously takes her fitness seriously. And, as her trainer tells Vogue, that comes with a refreshingly realistic attitude. In fact, Kareena’s top pieces of advice is: No dieting.

“With Kareena, the focus is always on eating enough food to ensure that the different forms of nutrition are obtained. Regardless of the diet you are following, it is important to ensure that you are eating enough to fuel your body. We both do love to indulge though, and have our allotted cheat meals once a week, usually with pasta,” Purohit said.

If you needed further proof that even Kareena has to hit the gym to get results, this should help. So, if you’re in the market for a stronger bod and a boost of self-confidence, why not go the Kareena-tested route?

