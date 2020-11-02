Malaika Arora shares the perfect Yoga mantra to brush off Monday blues, challenges fans to try Parsvottanasana

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:40 IST

As we enter the week after a festive weekend, Malaika Arora left no room for workout procrastinations as she challenged fans into trying Parsvottanasana or the pyramid pose of Yoga. Sharing it as her fitness ‘move of the week’, Malaika encouraged health freaks to brush aside their Monday blues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a picture of herself nailing the exercise and we cannot help but let our jaws drop in awe. Donning a royal blue sports bra teamed with similar coloured pair of Yoga pants, Malaika pulled back her sleek hair into a braid so that her beautiful tresses do not meddle with her intense workout session.

She shared in the caption, “Namaste! Monday is back and so am I. Let’s shake off the Monday blues and give ourselves a great start with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek Today’s pose is PARVOTTANASANA(Pyramid Pose)” sic.

Method:

Bend down into a downward-facing dog pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana and inhale while bringing your right foot forward to the inside of your right hand. Maintain a distance of 3 to 4 feet and draw your left foot at 45 degree angle with the right foot toes pointing at the shorter edge of the mat.

Align your heels, lift your torso up and turn your face in the same direction as your front foot. Exhale and simultaneously reach your arms behind your back.

Clasp each elbow with the opposite hand or if your shoulders are more flexible, join your hands behind your back into a reverse prayer position. Maintain the length of your spine and keep the crown of your head extended forward while your tailbone reaching behind you.

Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds before releasing the posture.

Benefits:

Parsvottanasana calms the brain and flushs out the sinuses with mild inversion. Apart from elongating the hamstrings, stretching the spine and strengthening the legs and spine, this Yoga asana also aids in digestion and improves posture.

