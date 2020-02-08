e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Fitness / ‘My wellness mantra is to look on the bright side,’ says Shaan

‘My wellness mantra is to look on the bright side,’ says Shaan

The singer talks about dealing with stress, keeping fit and how he likes to unwind

fitness Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:50 IST
Purnima Goswami Sharma
Purnima Goswami Sharma
Hindustan Times
“I relax by spending time with my wife and two boys; family time is the best,” says Shaan
“I relax by spending time with my wife and two boys; family time is the best,” says Shaan
         

Composer and playback singer Shanatanu Mukherjee or Shaan, 47, is best known for hits like ‘All izz well’ (3 Idiots), ‘Musu musu hasi’ (Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi), and ‘Chand sifarish’ (Fanaa). He’s also hosted numerous TV shows, played coach and judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Voice of India and Music ka Maha Muqabla. Here’s a look at how he keeps finely tuned through it all:

I believe in enjoying life and not stressing over small problems. I try to stay active to keep my metabolism ticking.

Weight has never been an issue and in that way I am blessed. To keep healthy, though, I exercise four days a week, for 45 minutes. I have a gym at home so there is never a reason to miss a session.

I do weight-training to tone the muscles and improve overall endurance. Wherever possible, I avoid escalators and lifts and take the stairs. When travelling, I keep to push-ups and sit-ups.

My approach to food is to eat in moderation. I don’t have a diet plan. If I’m hungry, I eat. I do have salads and curd every day. I have tea and coffee without milk because milk doesn’t suit me. I avoid aerated drinks, sauces, papads, pickles and oily food since I don’t like them. I don’t feel the need for dessert, and when hungry I snack on dry fruits.

I always drink water half an hour after my meal. Overall, I try and eat more protein and fewer carbs.But when I eat something, whatever it may be, I enjoy it without feeling guilty.

I relax by spending time with my wife and two boys; family time is the best. We love to play volleyball or go swimming or just sit around and chat.

I am not into gadgets much, but I do play Candy Crush. Music is my great stress-buster; I listen to all genres.

When dealing with stress, and life in general, my mantra is, look on the bright side. I enjoy my work, and take hurdles in my stride. I look back with deep gratitude for how far I have come and I am thankful for all I have been blessed with.

My rules for myself: Think positive; don’t let insecurity creep in. Be focused on your goals. And always look ahead, with a smile.

tags
top news
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news