‘My wellness mantra is to look on the bright side,’ says Shaan

fitness

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:50 IST

Composer and playback singer Shanatanu Mukherjee or Shaan, 47, is best known for hits like ‘All izz well’ (3 Idiots), ‘Musu musu hasi’ (Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi), and ‘Chand sifarish’ (Fanaa). He’s also hosted numerous TV shows, played coach and judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Voice of India and Music ka Maha Muqabla. Here’s a look at how he keeps finely tuned through it all:

I believe in enjoying life and not stressing over small problems. I try to stay active to keep my metabolism ticking.

Weight has never been an issue and in that way I am blessed. To keep healthy, though, I exercise four days a week, for 45 minutes. I have a gym at home so there is never a reason to miss a session.

I do weight-training to tone the muscles and improve overall endurance. Wherever possible, I avoid escalators and lifts and take the stairs. When travelling, I keep to push-ups and sit-ups.

My approach to food is to eat in moderation. I don’t have a diet plan. If I’m hungry, I eat. I do have salads and curd every day. I have tea and coffee without milk because milk doesn’t suit me. I avoid aerated drinks, sauces, papads, pickles and oily food since I don’t like them. I don’t feel the need for dessert, and when hungry I snack on dry fruits.

I always drink water half an hour after my meal. Overall, I try and eat more protein and fewer carbs.But when I eat something, whatever it may be, I enjoy it without feeling guilty.

I relax by spending time with my wife and two boys; family time is the best. We love to play volleyball or go swimming or just sit around and chat.

I am not into gadgets much, but I do play Candy Crush. Music is my great stress-buster; I listen to all genres.

When dealing with stress, and life in general, my mantra is, look on the bright side. I enjoy my work, and take hurdles in my stride. I look back with deep gratitude for how far I have come and I am thankful for all I have been blessed with.

My rules for myself: Think positive; don’t let insecurity creep in. Be focused on your goals. And always look ahead, with a smile.